We were able to leverage the power of the press — and public opinion — on behalf of ordinary folks who felt abused by banks, health care insurers, retailers, home security providers, building contractors, airlines, auto rental companies, auto dealerships, financial services firms, package-delivery companies, and state government agencies.

And I’m happy to report that in 2019, The Fine Print delivered more than $100,000 in refunds to consumers.

It’s customary as the year nears its end to look back and tally the wins and losses. Given what I do for a living, that means scrolling through my columns and adding things up.

But there were also victories that didn’t involve any money.

The cat owner whose rights were vindicated; the dying man who gained access to medical marijuana in his final weeks; the local lawyer who went public with his own embarrassing situation to shed light on the state bathroom access law; the woman whose bicycle was stolen from a badly installed MBTA bike rack, leading the T to fix it and others.

And the sidelined college lacrosse player whose season was saved after a reluctant sports equipment manufacturer was shamed into making a custom helmet big enough to fit his rather large head.

The Globe’s consumer advocacy column produced results in 35 of 39 causes it took up, a success rate of almost 90 percent. (A 40th column, about a gift card scam, stood as a cautionary tale.)

I’m pleased, of course, with these stats. While my powers of persuasion — and decades of reporting experience — may have gotten results from some of the world’s most powerful corporations (Amazon included), every column began with an e-mail from a reader. That’s where it all starts.

And this year, I heard from well over 500 consumers seeking redress for what they said was shabby, callous, or unresponsive treatment by businesses or government agencies.

I think many of the companies and agencies I contacted on behalf of consumers made amends simply — and wisely — because they saw the downside of not doing so. They could read the more than 5,000 comments to the online versions of the column, many demanding accountability.

Consumers have clout when they band together.

That’s what makes this work.

Next year, you may want to harness the power of this community in a consumer dispute. I welcome your e-mail. And, no, I can’t do them all. But I do believe this forum serves even those not featured by being a general deterrent to bad behavior.

To help inspire you, here are some of the wins of 2019:

Steve Kallaugher, the founder of a small charity that feeds and clothes orphans in Africa, came to me after $18,542 disappeared without explanation from the charity’s Bank of America checking account. At first, the bank refused a refund, but relented after a column sparked readers’ outrage.

Another bank, Citizens, refused to cover an $8,832 counterfeit check written on Lew Cutler’s account, until I wrote about it.

Two readers told me they got stuck with medical bills for services they were assured would be covered by their health care insurers. Ultimately, Linda Lane’s bill for $12,076 (MetroWest and CIGNA) and Deborah Davis’s $2,879 (Harvard Pilgrim Heath Care) got ripped up.

Judi Meirowitz Tischler finally got a check for $1,799.99 after her refrigerator conked out and Samsung at first failed to honor its warranty. Similarly, Fran Carleton got a $630 refund from Sears in a dispute over her broken fridge.

Michael Coomey faced a charge of $11,232 when he tried to register a car he had built in his garage from parts purchased decades earlier. But the RMV’s calculation of past-due sales tax turned out to be grossly in error and Coomey actually owed (and paid) nothing.

Attorney General Maura Healey jumped in to help after I wrote about people who could not redeem gift cards after L’Espalier, the renowned Back Bay restaurant, abruptly closed. Healey wrangled $11,400 from the restaurant owner to cover cardholders.

Denise Lettvin’s $59.67 annuity, managed by John Hancock, had arrived monthly for 40 years, then inexplicably stopped. Lettvin could get no explanation until I contacted the financial services giant. Payments resumed.

Leo and Diane Walbourne received a check for $1,111 from National Floors Direct to resolve a dispute over return of their deposit. The company’s claim turned out to be bogus.

Caron Welch and Robbin Wilson got a check for $1,075 from Alamo Rent a Car after the company wrongly charged them for “repair costs.”

ADT/Defender refunded Phyllis Kravetz $3,200 after she complained that her recently installed home security system never worked properly and her repeated pleas for technical assistance went unanswered. Another home security firm, Frontpoint, refunded Sandy Martin $315 for wrongly charging her credit card for its monitoring service after it was canceled. Frontpoint Security notably also sent a handwritten note of apology.

And speaking of apologies, Keith and Mary Irvine got that and more after an online merchandiser botched their order for a plaque commemorating singer Neil Diamond’s final tour. Katie Diamond, Neil’s wife and manager, read the column and quickly fixed the problem.

Then, she mailed the Irvines a package of autographed photos and other goodies.

Keith’s reaction: “I’m just over the moon.”

Me, too, Keith. It was a very good year.

Sean P. Murphy can be reached at smurphy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @spmurphyboston.