Those dueling recommendations were filed in federal court in Boston ahead of the Jan. 10 sentencing hearing for Kapoor and four other Insys executives. They were convicted in May for bribing health care providers to prescribe the drug to patients who didn’t need it. The verdicts were the first to find executives of a drug company criminally liable for contributing to the nation’s opioid epidemic.

His lawyers, meanwhile, are asking a federal judge to sentence him to no more than a year and a day behind bars.

Federal prosecutors want John N. Kapoor, the founder of Insys Therapeutics, to serve 15 years in prison for his part in a conspiracy to get doctors to prescribe the company’s highly addictive opioid painkiller.

Prosecutors recommended the heaviest sentence for Kapoor, describing the onetime billionaire as the “fulcrum” of the conspiracy.

“This crime would not have happened, could not have happened, without John Kapoor,” prosecutors for US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling wrote in a sentencing memo that was submitted last week. “It was, in almost every way, Kapoor’s crime.”

But in its own filing, Kapoor’s legal team said the government had presented a “caricature” of Kapoor as “the equivalent of a mob boss.” In fact, his lawyers wrote, the Indian-born businessman’s life was the “consummate immigrant success story” and he was motivated to market his fentanyl-based painkiller, Subsys, after witnessing his wife’s painful 2005 death from breast cancer.

Two former high-ranking executives who pleaded guilty before trial and testified for the government were the real culprits, said Kapoor’s lawyers, who recommended that their 76-year-old client serve 366 days in prison and a long period confined at home and performing community service.

Kapoor is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 10 by US District Judge Allison D. Burroughs, who presided over the 10-week trial.

Prosecutors recommended sentences ranging from six years to 11 years for the four other convicted Insys executives: Michael Gurry, Richard Simon, Joseph Rowan, and Sunrise Lee.

The jury found that the five executives at the Arizona-based company engaged in a nationwide scheme to pay off doctors at pain clinics to prescribe Subsys to patients who didn’t need it and tricked insurers into paying for it.

The under-the-tongue fentanyl spray was approved in 2012 for cancer pain that couldn’t be completely relieved by other painkillers.

Insys’s former chief executive, Michael Babich, and its onetime vice president of sales, Alec Burlakoff, who both pleaded guilty to federal charges and testified for the government, would receive sentences of 5½ years and five years, respectively, under the government’s recommendations.

All of the defendants are scheduled to be sentenced in January.

During the 10-week trial, prosecutors said the executives ran Insys like mobsters, displaying “brazen audacity.”

They pressured sales staff to persuade doctors to prescribe higher and costlier doses of Subsys and got physicians to abandon their duty to “first, do no harm.” Most patients who were prescribed Subsys didn’t have cancer, according to the government, and some got addicted.

Defense lawyers noted during the trial that doctors can prescribe drugs for off-label purposes.

As part of the conspiracy, prosecutors said, eight doctors and medical practitioners got more than $1.1 million disguised as “speaking fees” for high numbers of Subsys prescriptions.

Insys also set up a call center where employees allegedly lied to health insurers about patients’ symptoms to get them to cover Subsys for people without cancer.

Among the most startling piece of evidence presented by prosecutors was a thumping rap video that Insys made for its sales staff in 2015 to prod employees to get more doctors to prescribe Subsys, and in higher doses.

In the slickly produced five-minute video, two young Insys salesmen, who alternately wore hoodies and spiffy black suits, danced next to a giant Subsys spray bottle with a label marked 1,600 micrograms, the maximum dosage for the painkiller.

“Insys Therapeutics, that is our name,” the salesmen sang. “We’re raising the bar and we’re changing the game. To be great it takes a decision to be better than the competition.”

The video ends when the rapper in the Subsys bottle removes the costume, flexes his arms, and grunts. It turns out to be Burlakoff.

In another extraordinary piece of government evidence, two former Insys sales representatives testified that they saw Lee, a former stripper and former manager of an escort service who served as a regional sales director at Insys, perform a lap dance for Dr. Paul Madison at a Chicago nightclub.

Prosecutors say Insys paid Madison at least $70,800 in speaker fees and that he ran a shady pill mill in Illinois. Madison was convicted last year of unrelated charges that he defrauded insurers into paying for unperformed chiropractic procedures.

In November, Burroughs tossed some of the convictions for four of the five defendants — for violating the federal Controlled Substances Act and for offering bribes and kickbacks that deprived people of “honest services.” But she allowed federal convictions of all five defendants for mail fraud and wire fraud to stand — which carry a maximum prison sentence of 20 years.

The criminal trial of the Insys executives was believed to be the first of pharmaceutical executives who marketed an opioid painkiller since the nation’s deadly epidemic began.

A number of other drug makers and distributors are facing massive civil suits over their opioid sales, and in September a judge in Oklahoma ruled that Johnson & Johnson had deliberately played down the dangers of opioid medicines, ordering the company to pay hundreds of millions of dollars.

While some firms have tentative settlements in many of the civil suits filed against them, one high-profile case has split a number of state governments. Purdue Pharmaceuticals and the Sackler family have offered to pay more than $10 billion for a nationwide settlement, but attorneys general in Massachusetts, New York, and other states are objecting.

