FRANKFURT — Automaker Volkswagen is accelerating its move into battery-powered cars, saying it will reach its goal of 1 million electric cars per year two years earlier than planned. Friday’s The announcement came as European automakers were under pressure to meet lower emissions limits aimed at fighting global warming.

The Wolfsburg-based automaker said its core Volkswagen brand would turn out a million battery-only cars by the end of 2023 instead of 2025, and would reach 1.5 million by the end of 2025.

Those numbers are a stark contrast to this year’s production of more than 70,000 e-autos and last year’s 50,000. Volkswagen is planning to raise its production and sales numbers by introducing the ID.3, a battery model the company says will have the low price and longer range needed to transform such cars from a niche product to one with mass acceptance. The ID.3 base model will cost under $33,500 and travel 205 to 340 miles on a single charge.