It’s not mostly about the machinery. They’ve improved, of course, but mostly incrementally; only a couple of newer devices — the tablet computer and the voice-controlled personal assistant — have made major changes in our digital way of life.

Today, our computers and smartphones today look a lot like anything you might have purchased in 2010. And yet everything’s different.

The more significant changes have come from the ways we use our gadgets — and the ways they use us.

The key innovations of the past decade weren’t for sale at Best Buy.

They happened behind the scenes, in data centers and warehouses and corporate boardrooms — and they have changed nearly every aspect of our lives, from how we work, and where, to how we play, and with what.

Here are the biggest of them:

Big broadband

A decade ago, what passed for “broadband” service in the United States got you about 3 megabits per second, on average, fast enough for your basics — e-mail, chat and the like — and smartphones of the era.

That’s positively pokey by today’s standards. The average home broadband connection can pull down 93 megabits a second, according to the speed monitoring company Ookla. And our smartphones routinely deliver 20 megs or more.

Much of the credit belongs to Google. In 2010, the company launched Google Fiber, a plan to install superfast broadband services in several US cities. Google eventually installed 18 such networks, but stopped in 2016 because of the high cost of stringing fiber.

But by then, broadband providers such as Comcast and AT&T had begun upgrading their networks. Today, speeds as high as 1 gigabit per second are commonplace in much of the United States.

With so much bandwidth, people began doing things they’d never imagined before, like broadcasting live TV images from their own backyards or engaging in massive video games with other players halfway around the world.

We also experienced the first 4G in the United States, which brought broadband speeds to smartphones. With a newer phone you can comfortably watch “The Mandalorian” on the ride home.

The big stream

Speaking of “The Mandalorian,” why isn’t it on cable?

For that matter, why is the recording industry enjoying a revival, even as sales of music CDs remain as dismal as ever?

It’s all about streaming media, one of the biggest cultural consequences of Big Broadband.

The video giant Netflix started offering direct streaming of movies in 2007. But a critical turning point came with its first original production, “House of Cards,” in 2012. The show’s success proved that video streamers needn’t rely on reruns. They could also create their own shows. That’s why director Martin Scorsese’s new $160 million gangster epic “The Irishman” isn’t playing at the cineplex. It’s on Netflix.

Netflix now has a horde of competitors like Hulu, CBS All Access, Apple TV Plus, and now the big new entrant, Disney Plus, home of “The Mandalorian.” And more to come.

As for streaming music, it generated $7.4 billion in 2018. Sweden’s Spotify is the dominant player, with Apple Music in second place. Amazon is also in the mix, and there are specialized services like Tidal, with higher-fidelity music streams for passionate audiophiles.

Streaming delivers a limitless variety of entertainment, but to a fragmented audience. Nearly 40 percent of the country came together to watch the first US television appearance of the Beatles, in 1964. Today, apart from the Super Bowl, no one program draws audiences of that size, not even “The Mandalorian.”

The big cloud

I recently got a new laptop and was shocked by how few files I had to copy from the old one. Nearly all my data lives in the cloud — remote data centers connected via the Internet. You probably do the same: stashing pictures on Google Photo, writing memos in Google Drive, or sharing recipes via Dropbox.

Amazon started offering cloud-based services to corporations in 2006. Instead of building their own costly data centers, companies saved millions by running their software on Amazon’s remote computers. But taking full advantage of the cloud requires fast Internet service, and thanks to that broadband revolution, millions of us have access to it from our homes. So we store our stuff online, just like the Fortune 500.

That means previously unimaginable convenience: unlimited storage space, file backups that are never out of date, and information at our Internet-connected fingertips wherever we are on the planet.

In exchange, we give cloud companies a little money — and a lot of trust.

We’re betting that our Internet connection doesn’t fail and that our data won’t get stolen by hackers. And we’ve learned to live with the fact that our cloud data are being pored over by Google and Dropbox and others, possibly for our benefit, but definitely for their profit.

The big store

Amazon dominated the decade. It’s not just the second-biggest retailer in the United States, after Walmart. Amazon is also the top global provider of cloud services, a major producer of TV shows and movies, and one of the world’s biggest employers, with a workforce of 750,000. And its 2017 acquisition of the supermarket chain Whole Foods signals Amazon’s determination to become a brick-and-mortar retail giant.

Millions order household necessities from Amazon, confident they’ll arrive in two days. And now Amazon is spending $800 million to upgrade its delivery services, so it can guarantee one-day delivery on most items. For traditional retailers, already under severe pressure, the devastation may be just beginning.

Amazon’s massive ambitions have begun to alarm some powerful people, such as presidential candidate and Massachusetts Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, who’s calling for antitrust action against the company. But despite its immense scale and power, Amazon isn’t actually a monopoly.

At least not yet.

Big social

You probably got a lot more work done back in 2010, because social media wasn’t nearly as big a deal. Facebook already had about 400 million users worldwide but only about 175 million used Twitter, and Instagram was just being born.

You’ll want to multiply those numbers a few times to get today’s head count. Facebook and its social cousins have taught us to connect in ways that can be more intimate than normal face-to-face friendships, but also colder and more impersonal. Social media lets us reach out to likeminded people we’d otherwise never meet, then helps us spew hatred at strangers wearing different-colored hats.

Twitter is far less popular that Facebook or Instagram. But because it’s beloved by celebrities, journalists, and a certain US president, it has played an outsized role in setting the bitter, bilious tone of today’s political discourse.

And everything we share — our joys and fears and recipes and baby pictures — is being patiently recorded and analyzed by the social networks. Unlike many of the people you meet online, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram really do want to understand you. After all, it’s the best way to sell you stuff.

Big brother

We bought our 4G smartphones with Bluetooth radios and GPS location tracking. We hooked up our high-speed broadband connections, and installed our voice-controlled personal assistants and Internet connected thermostats and home security cameras.

And now we realize we’ve unwittingly created one big surveillance system. Our phones transmit our precise locations around the clock. Our digital assistants keep track of our likes and dislikes, our politics and religious beliefs. The security cameras on our front porches capture the comings and goings of every car, every pedestrian.

It wasn’t planned this way. It’s just that cameras and microphones and GPS chips were all so cheap and so useful that engineers built them into nearly everything. Once the sensors were there, it didn’t take long to realize the immense value of the data they collected. It’s a gold mine for scientists, political campaigns, government regulators, and the police. By accident, we’ve built the Panopticon, philosopher Jeremy Bentham’s ideal prison, where we’re all constantly being watched.

Of course, we can leave whenever we choose. Just unplug everything — if you can.

