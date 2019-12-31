Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022. Utility company EnBW has said it would take the Philippsburg Nuclear Power Plant off the grid at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The plant’s license to operate expired at midnight. Under Germany’s “energy transition” plan, the country aims to replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources over the coming decades. The government agreed earlier this year to stop producing electricity from coal-fired plants by 2038 at the latest. ASSOCIATED PRESS

FAST FOOD

Kansas cop resigns after faking story about McDonald’s coffee cup with ‘pig’ slur

A Kansas police officer has resigned after he admitted to making up a story that a McDonald’s employee wrote an expletive and the word “pig” on a coffee cup, the police chief announced. Herington Police Chief Brian Hornaday said at a news conference that the now-former officer “completely and solely fabricated” the allegations. Hornaday said the officer told him the incident was “meant to be a joke.” Hornaday did not name the 23-year-old officer, but said he had been with the department about two months after spending approximately five years in the Army. The police chief also “applauded” McDonald’s for conducting its own investigation and for cooperating in the department’s. Dana Cook, the owner of the McDonald’s, said in a written statement that the restaurant had security video that proved none of its employees wrote the words. ASSOCIATED PRESS

CANDY

Hershey to retires its Kissmobiles

The Hershey Co. will soon retire its vehicles that are shaped like its Hershey’s Kisses. The Hershey Kissmobiles, which are each made up of three massive Kisses candies, have traveled across the country since 1997. The chocolate company has confirmed that the 26-foot-long vehicles won’t return in 2020. The company decided to pull the aging Kissmobiles out of safety concerns for employees and the public, Hershey Co. spokesman Jeff Beckman said. It has also become more difficult to find replacement parts for the custom vehicles. One of the Kissmobiles will be available for public viewing at the AACA Museum in Hershey. ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

UK to give raise to lowest earners

The UK government will give a pay rise to the lowest earners next year, as it seeks to deliver on its election manifesto promise to raise living standards as the country leaves the European Union. Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid said the minimum wage will increase by 6.2 percent from April 1, in line with the recommendation of the independent Low Pay Commission, the Treasury said in an e-mailed statement. The Treasury said the move puts Javid on course to meet his target announced in September for the mandatory National Living Wage to rise to 10.50 pounds ($13.79) an hour over five years, up from 8.21 pounds currently. ASSOCIATED PRESS

PHARMACEUTICALS

UK health cost regulator rejects drug for late-stage lung cancer

Roche’s Tecentriq was rejected by the UK’s health-cost overseer for treatment of late-stage lung cancer. Adding the Roche drug to conventional treatments doesn’t meet standards for cost-effectiveness, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence said in draft guidance published on its website. The agency estimates the average cost of a course of lung cancer treatment with Tecentriq at about 32,800 pounds ($43,100). Approved by US and European regulators, Tecentriq is one of a group of immune system stimulating drugs that are battling for ascendancy in the treatment of lung cancer, the world’s most common and deadly tumor. While the addition of Tecentriq to standard therapy extends patient survival, it’s not considered a cost-effective use of the national health system’s resources, NICE said. ASSOCIATED PRESS