Brush up on the basics of Microsoft Excel and learn how it can be used to manipulate data at this workshop from General Assembly. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $250. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

ANOTHER WORKSHOP

Give a boost to your business

Learn how to use Google Analytics to get real insights into your website’s visitors, their behavior, and any patterns or trends with this workshop from General Assembly. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $150. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

NUTRITION CLASS

Everything in moderation

Learn how to make healthier choices in 2020 with certified nutrition coaching from Good Witch Kitchen at an event hosted by The Trustees of Reservations. Good Witch Kitchen focuses on helping busy women manage their health through mindfulness strategies. The program is free and open to all. Sunday, 10 to 11 a.m., The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

