SAN DIEGO — The Federal Reserve had an active 2019 as officials shifted from a steady set of interest rate increases to pause before cutting rates three times in the face of trade tensions and global weakness.

Minutes from the meeting, released Friday, show that officials are waiting to see how last year’s cuts, along with a possible easing of trade tensions, will affect the US.

The Fed had lifted interest rates nine times between 2015 and late 2018 before cutting them three times between July and October 2019. Rates now stand between 1.5 percent and 1.75 percent, much lower than they have historically been during economic expansions.