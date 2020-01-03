“It is going to generate significant savings for us this year through newsprint and delivery costs, and it also allows us to preserve jobs in our newsroom,” DeSisto said.

Beginning March 2, the Monday editions of The Press Herald, Lewiston Sun Journal, Morning Sentinel, and Kennebec Journal will only be available online as an e-paper. Lisa DeSisto, chief executive of Masthead Maine, said the move was necessary to save money in the face of declining revenues and rising health insurance costs.

In another ominous toll for the news industry, the dominant news media group in Maine said it will no longer print Monday editions of four daily papers.

The Monday paper is the smallest of the week and it brings in the least amount of advertising revenue, she added. The company is not disclosing how much money will be saved by the decision, but DeSisto said Masthead would have had to cut at least 10 jobs otherwise.

And, the money saved overall, she added, will offset the loss of Monday’s advertisements by a “wide margin.” Moreover, there will be no loss of jobs at printing facilities, she said, just changes in workers’ schedules.

Media business analyst Rick Edmonds said it is becoming more common for newspapers to cut back on their print products. Just this year, McClatchy, a newspaper chain with more than 30 publications, and The Pittsburgh Post Gazette announced cutbacks on their print papers.

“It’s not that uncommon,” he said, adding that more papers are likely to follow suit.

“The notion that print newspapers will die has not materialized as quickly as people thought it might,” Edmonds said. “But over time I’m pretty sure papers will eliminate multiple days of print.”

DeSisto also said overall advertising revenue declined by 7.5 percent in 2019, but that was an improvement over 2018, which saw a 9.7 percent decline.

All subscribers of the four papers get digital access, and DeSisto said the company will help make sure customers are connected to their digital accounts.

“We are going to public libraries, other public events, and we are hosting open houses at our offices,” she said. “We want to get to as many people as we possibly can.”

Edmonds said there is still a group of readers, many of them older, who prefer print newspapers.

“They are not likely to read the news online on days when there is no print,” he said.

Peter McGuire, the president of the Portland Press Herald union, declined to comment.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@anissagardizy8.