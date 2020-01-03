Taken together, the disclosures paint a picture of a dash across Japan to a waiting plane that flew Ghosn across Asia to Lebanon. Still, most of the details of Ghosn’s getaway remain murky and unconfirmed. The authorities in Japan and Turkey still appear to be investigating how he did it.

TOKYO — New clues emerged Friday on how Carlos Ghosn pulled off his escape from Japan, as a Turkish charter jet company said its planes were used illegally to pull off the plan, and the Japanese news media reported that surveillance camera footage showed the disgraced auto industry mogul leaving his Tokyo home Sunday by himself.

Ghosn, who has maintained his innocence, was facing four charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan and was set to go on trial sometime this year. But he escaped instead, saying that he did not trust what he called the “rigged” Japanese justice system to give him a fair trial. He built and once ran the Nissan-Renault auto alliance, one of the world’s biggest car-making empires, but was arrested after arriving in Tokyo in November 2018.

In Turkey on Friday, MNG Jet, an aircraft charter company, said one of its employees had falsified records to remove Ghosn’s name from the official documentation for two flights. The company said the employee confessed to acting alone, without management’s knowledge. MNG Jet did not disclose the employee’s name.

News outlets in Turkey reported this week that Ghosn left on a plane from Osaka, Japan, late Sunday aboard a business jet and landed at Istanbul Ataturk Airport. He then switched planes and flew to Beirut, the reports said.

New York Times