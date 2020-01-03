Tesla on Friday said that it had produced over 100,000 vehicles and delivered even more in the fourth quarter of 2019, meeting a goal it had laid out to investors and ending the year on stronger footing than it began.

In a statement, the electric-vehicle maker said it delivered 112,000 cars in the final three months of last year and produced a record 104,891, showing healthy demand as it continues to focus on global growth.

Friday’s figures put Tesla’s total deliveries for 2019 at 367,500, which the company said was 50 percent more than in 2018. It had forecast deliveries of 360,000 to 400,000 for the year, and analysts say that the company could deliver as many as half a million vehicles in 2020.