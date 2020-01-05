“Pouring a good pint of Guinness is tricky business,” said Nixon, a native of Ireland who has been a pint-pulling maestro at the pub for 20 years. “It’s a therapeutic moment.”

Nixon repeats the process until the Guinness glass is full, sometimes blessing the pint with his right hand and a smile. It’s a five-minute exercise he’ll perform as many as 200 times a night behind the old wooden bar at Mr. Dooley’s tavern in the Financial District.

Terry Nixon pulls the bar tap slowly toward him, coal-black liquid and a creamy head spilling into a pint glass he’s tipped steeply toward the spout. Nixon gauges the flow, eases up on the tap, pulls again, and sets the glass aside to let its treasure settle.

Advertisement

The space behind the bar rail is Nixon’s office, a sometimes-manic place 26 feet long and about two feet wide. Twenty or more people will clamor for his attention at one time, arms waving and eyes pleading, as the unflappable Nixon patrols his narrow corridor from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., four nights a week.

Despite the organized chaos, Nixon retains the aura of an everyman philosopher, catching up with old friends, making new ones, and engaging nearly everyone in chatter that is tailored to a customer’s conversational needs of the moment.

If the impersonal is ascendant in the 21st century, Nixon is an anachronistic antidote.

“I belong to the whole world when I’m behind the bar. You connect to people, you get close to people, and they get close to you,” Nixon, 57, said between pours one recent night. “Spread the love evenly among all the customers. You’ve got to love them all.”

The affection is mutual. Nixon might get more hugs and handshakes than a game show host. They come from customers he hasn’t seen for a week, a year, or sometimes a decade. And they run the gamut of professions and roots — from financiers to laborers, from tourists to locals, and from Irish-Americans to Irish immigrants speaking Gaelic.

Advertisement

“When you go to some places, people think they’re above serving you. They’re slamming the glass down. They’re snarling at you,” Nixon said. “At this place, I’m here to serve you.”

Mr. Dooley’s claims to sell more Guinness per square foot than anywhere else in the United States. More than a dozen taps of varying beers get a daily workout in a small tavern that’s shaped like a pork chop. The wide front looks onto Broad Street before tapering to a narrow space at the rear, where waitresses leaving the kitchen somehow squeeze past packs of pint-cradling customers without losing their meal orders.

There’s Irish music almost every night, and Nixon has become part of the accompaniment. During certain songs, at certain times, that sharp, rippling sound from behind the bar will be Nixon running an old-fashioned church key for 10 or 12 feet across the bellies of liquor bottles.

The riff gets a nod from the band and a roar from the crowd.

“He’s just full of love and full of energy, and he’s never in a bad mood,” said Finchra Woodhouse, a 22-year-old from Kildare, Ireland, who helps keep the bar stocked while Nixon and colleagues ply their trade.

“You can just come in and tell him your problems,” Woodhouse said. “And if you’re in a good mood, you can come in and just watch him and be entertained.”

Nixon brings soul to the job. It’s more than a shtick to him.

Advertisement

He speaks quietly of Major David Connolly, a former customer whose photo is on the wall at one end of the bar. Connolly, an Army officer and Suffolk County prosecutor, was killed in Afghanistan in 2005. Nixon wears a bracelet in his honor.

There’s a large oil painting of traditional Irish musicians who once gathered for sessions on Monday nights. There are musical instruments displayed in glass cases, a homage to the soundtrack of a place where the television is kept off except for big events such as the Super Bowl.

Conversation is the thing here, and plenty of humor, too.

“It’s not all about alcohol. It’s a central place to meet and chat,” Nixon said. “Chin-wagging is very important.”

Nixon immigrated to the United States from Athlone as a 22-year-old with no set plans for his future. He traveled the country from New York to Los Angeles to Virginia before settling in Boston, where he worked at a few bars before landing at Mr. Dooley’s.

Nixon said he’s never looked back.

“I really took to it. I felt so alive doing it,” Nixon recalled. “I love Boston people, too. They’re the easiest to deal with of all. They’re great for the chat, and they get sarcasm.”

Nixon is married to Mags, a woman from Dublin whom he met in Boston. They have a 16-year-old son, Max, and live in North Quincy, not many miles from the workplace that Nixon usually leaves at about 3 a.m.

A motto of Mr. Dooley’s is “trust everybody but cut the cards.” They’re six words of pithy advice dispensed by Finley Peter Dunne, an American newspaper columnist from the late 19th and early 20th centuries who created the bar’s fictional namesake.

Advertisement

Given life by Dunne’s imagination, Mr. Dooley was a straight-talking Chicago bartender and Irish immigrant whose commentary on the day’s issues became a journalistic sensation. With Nixon, the commentary is geared toward the unobtrusive and personal — How’s your family? What are you up to? It’s great to see you again — rather than tackling society’s problems.

And that’s the way he wants it.

“I never ask what people do for a living, because it’s prying. They’re here to relax,” Nixon said. “I like to make people comfortable and welcome, at ease in their surroundings. I feed off that energy.”

With that, Nixon turned his attention to three partly filled Guinnesses, placed side by side, waiting to be topped off.

He thanked two women for their business, wished a customer a happy new year, and chatted with another about the joys of cooking a turkey. As usual, Nixon wore a smile throughout. Leave the worries at the door.

“When I get behind the bar,” he said, “everything else goes away.”

Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.