At the request of the Federal Aviation Administration, Boeing conducted an internal audit in December to determine whether it had accurately assessed the dangers of key systems, given new assumptions about how long it might take pilots to respond to emergencies, according to a senior engineer at Boeing and three people familiar with the matter.

As part of the work to return the Max to service, the company and regulators have scrutinized every aspect of the jet, uncovering new potential design flaws.

NEW YORK — Even as Boeing inches closer to getting the 737 Max back in the air, new problems with the plane are emerging that go beyond the software that played a role in two deadly crashes.

Advertisement

Among the most pressing issues discovered were previously unreported concerns with the wiring that helps control the tail of the Max.

The company is looking at whether two bundles of critical wiring are too close together and could cause a short circuit, which could lead to a crash if pilots did not respond correctly, the people said. Boeing is trying to determine whether that scenario could actually occur on a flight and, if so, whether it will need to separate the wire bundles in the roughly 800 Max jets that have already been built. The company says the fix, if needed, is relatively simple.

The company informed the FAA last month, and Boeing’s new chief executive discussed possible changes to the wiring on an internal conference call last week, said one of the people and the Boeing engineer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The company may eventually need to look into whether the same problem exists on the 737 NG, the predecessor to the Max. There are about 6,800 of those planes in service.

The senior Boeing engineer said that finding such problems and fixing them was not unusual, and not particular to the Max or to Boeing.

Advertisement

The new troubles with the Max threaten to extend a crisis that is consuming one of America’s most influential companies and disrupting the global aviation business. The Max has been grounded since March, after two crashes killed 346 people. The crashes were caused in part by new software on the Max, MCAS, which triggered erroneously and sent the planes into nose dives. Boeing has developed a fix for the software, but it has not yet been approved; returning the plane to service has taken much longer than Boeing expected.

The Max is Boeing’s most important plane, with about 5,000 ordered by airlines around the world. But as the grounding has dragged on, Boeing said it would temporarily shut down its 737 factory, jolting thousands of suppliers.

Boeing abruptly fired its chief executive last month after he alienated the FAA and airline customers. His successor is contending with the fallout, as Boeing’s share price has fallen by 21 percent and the company faces tens of billions of dollars in charges related to the grounding.

Regulators have suggested the Max could be approved to fly again by spring, a timetable that could still hold. The company says that even if it needs to fix the wiring, it would take only one to two hours per plane.

“We are working closely with the FAA and other regulators on a robust and thorough certification process to ensure a safe and compliant design,” Gordon Johndroe, a Boeing spokesman, said in a statement. “ . . . It would be premature to speculate as to whether this analysis will lead to any design changes.”

Advertisement

Investigations by international regulators into the cause of the two Max crashes determined that pilots of those flights did not respond as quickly or effectively as Boeing and the FAA presumed they would when designing and evaluating the MCAS software.

So in developing a software update for the Max, Boeing and the FAA recognized that the previous industry assumptions should be changed, and that they needed to consider what would happen if it took crews much longer to act in the face of emergencies.

Using that new set of assumptions about pilot reactions, Boeing discovered that if two wire bundles placed close together toward the rear of the plane caused an electrical short, it could lead to a catastrophic accident. The wiring connects to the motor that controls the stabilizer, the horizontal fin on a plane’s tail, sending signals from the flight control computer that can push the nose down or lift it up.

The engines on the Max have also become a focus of scrutiny. CFM International, the joint venture between General Electric and Safran that manufactures the engines, has told the FAA it discovered a possible weakness in one of the engines’ rotors, which could cause the part to shatter. The likelihood is remote, and regulators are not requiring an immediate fix, though they are looking to require that airlines inspect as many Max engines as possible before the plane returns to service, an FAA official said.

Advertisement

Boeing also recently told the FAA that it had discovered a manufacturing problem that left the plane’s engines vulnerable to a lightning strike. The FAA is developing a directive that will require the company to restore lightning protection to the engine panel and Boeing is already in the process of resolving the issue.