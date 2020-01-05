Local DirecTV subscribers were once again able to watch family favorites like ABC’s long-running “America’s Funniest Home Videos” on Sunday night, thanks to a new contract between the satellite television service and the parent company of WCVB-TV. The 34 broadcast stations owned by Hearst Television went dark Friday for subscribers of DirecTV, a subsidiary of AT&T, causing local football fans with DirecTV to miss out Saturday when the Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills in the NFL playoffs. DirecTV customers who subscribe to ESPN still had access to the game on that network. By Sunday, the corporate standoff was resolved, and AT&T had agreed to a new multi-year retransmission agreement with Hearst, according to their joint statement. “All Hearst-owned stations are returning to any impacted AT&T homes today,” the statement said, going on to list Hearst Television’s stations in the 26 affected metro areas. “Hearst and AT&T regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” it said. — JEREMY C. FOX

LEGAL

Japan calls Ghosn’s escape inexcusable, vows tighter immigration checks

Japan’s justice minister on Sunday called the flight of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn as he awaited trial on financial misconduct charges inexcusable and vowed to beef up immigration checks. Justice Minister Masako Mori said she ordered an investigation after Ghosn issued a statement a few days ago saying he was in Lebanon. She said there were no records of Ghosn’s departure from Tokyo. While expressing deep regret over what happened, Mori stopped short of outlining any specific action Japan might take to get Ghosn back. Japan has no extradition treaty with Lebanon. Mori’s statement was the first public comment by a Japanese government official after the stunning escape of Ghosn, once a superstar of the auto industry. Tokyo prosecutors had opposed Ghosn’s release on bail, arguing he was a flight risk. Arrested in November 2018, Ghosn recently had moved into a home in an upscale part of Tokyo. He has repeatedly said he is innocent. His statement from Beirut said he was escaping injustice. Japan’s justice system has come under fire from human rights advocates for its long detentions, reliance on confessions, and prolonged trials. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

US restricts exports of AI for analyzing satellite images

US technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere. The Commerce Department said new rules taking effect Monday target emerging technology that could give the United States a significant military or intelligence advantage. A special license would be required to sell software abroad that can automatically scan aerial images to identify objects, such as vehicles or houses. The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns, and other changes affecting the economy or environment. The rules are the result of a 2018 law that updated national security-related export controls to protect “emerging and foundational” technology that could end up in the hands of foreign governments. It’s an interim rule and the public has until March to weigh in. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENERGY

Oil jumps near $70 as US says Iran may strike Saudi Arabia again

Oil’s wild ride continued as the United States warned that Iran may attack Saudi Arabia again following the US assassination of one of the Islamic Republic’s generals. Crude futures jumped for a second day, rising to just shy of $70 a barrel in London, as the US State Department said there’s “heightened risk” of missile attacks near military bases and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. The warning followed a weekend of bellicose rhetoric. President Trump said he was prepared to strike “in a disproportionate manner” and attack 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates against the killing of Qassem Soleimani. Iran said it has to “settle a score with the US.” The killing reverberated through Middle Eastern markets, sending stocks nose-diving and setting the tone for what’s likely to be a volatile week. On Friday, crude surged, US workers began to withdraw from Iraqi fields, and traders scrambled to position themselves for higher prices. Beyond crude’s rise, there were other signals people were preparing for further disruption. Volatility rose to its highest level in a month and the cost of derivatives that insure against price spikes increased. Gold surged to the highest level in more than six years; spot bullion climbed as much as 2.3 percent to $1,588.13 an ounce, the highest since April 2013, and traded at $1,569.90 early Monday in Singapore — BLOOMBERG NEWS