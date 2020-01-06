“We are very excited about these acquisitions, which are consistent with Anika’s commitment to expanding our portfolio into replacement and regenerative therapies for joint preservation and restoration,” said Joseph Darling, president and chief executive of Anika.

Anika — which may be unfamiliar to most people, but has a market value of more than three quarters of a billion dollars — announced Monday that it was buying Arthrosurface of Franklin, Mass., for $60 million and Parcus Medical of Sarasota, Fla., for $35 million.

Anika Therapeutics, a Bedford orthopedic medicines company, is paying $95 million up front for two privately held firms that make joint replacement products as it seeks to broaden its pipeline.

Founded in 1992, Anika is best-known for its viscosupplements like Orthovisc and Monovisc -- libricating fluids made up of a naturally occurring protein that are injected into joints in the treatment of osteoarthritis.

Darling said the acquisitions will solidfy Anika’s position in the $7 billion-a-year sports and regenerative medicine markets.

Arthrosurface and Parcus make a variety of products to repair shoulders, knees and other joints, including surgical implants.

Steven Ek, president and chief executive of Arthrosurface, said his company has helped treat more than 100,000 patients and that more than 5,000 surgeons across at least 25 countries use its products.

“We are confident that this transaction will position our pipeline for success and help us extend our leadership in sports medicine,” he said.

Arthrosurface and Parcus are eligible to receive tens of millions of dollars more if the companies meet certain sales goals for their products.

