Tuesday WORKSHOP Getting started

Understand the essentials of launching a local business at this class from Staples Spotlight. Learn how to comply with city of Boston regulations and meet representatives from the Better Business Bureau and the Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation. Tuesday, 6 to 7 p.m., Staples Brighton, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

What do they want?

Learn how to engage with consumers at this workshop hosted by General Assembly. Hear from a group of experts who have successfully designed products and marketing campaigns for Sprint, Target, and Taco Bell. Tuesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $65. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

New year, new goals

Set some short- and long-term goals for 2020 at a financial literacy workshop hosted by personal growth organization Selfvestments. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork, 1 Beacon St., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others at this work hour hosted by local female professionals. Support local businesses in the Boston Public Market for breakfast, network, and then enjoy the silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com.