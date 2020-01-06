In the video, Manulife’s largely white leadership team, including chief executive Roy Gori, danced and sang like rappers, the company confirmed. An unofficial meme, created by an employee, circulated with a still from the video and the label “Straight Outta Costfit,” a reference to both the groundbreaking hip-hop album “Straight Outta Compton” by N.W.A. and Manulife’s aggressive cost-cutting program called CostFit.

Manulife Financial posted the video on Dec. 12 to congratulate employees on the company’s performance in 2019. But the video was pulled off its internal website by the end of the work day after employees, largely at Boston-based John Hancock, complained that it was misguided and insensitive at best, and racist at worst.

John Hancock’s management got a wake-up call last month about lingering bias and lack of diversity after its Canadian parent company released a video featuring top executives rapping in hoodies and dark sunglasses, prompting the CEO to apologize for content some employees called “upsetting.”

The year-end video message was “the third in an annual series featuring different genres of music and intended to reinforce the approachability of our Global Leadership Team in a lighthearted manner,” Toronto-based Manulife said in a statement Monday in response to questions from the Globe. “We regret creating this video, removed it immediately, and held a forum to apologize to and hear directly from our employees.”

Gori sent a message to employees on Dec. 12 following the uproar over the video. He wrote that while some workers laughed, others found it upsetting.

“On behalf of the leadership team, please know it was not our intention to offend anyone,” he said. “We deeply regret this and apologize to those who were offended.”

That was on Thursday, and the following Tuesday he flew down to Boston for an employee forum at Hancock’s heaquarters on Berkeley Street. He was joined by Hancock CEO Marianne Harrison.

According to Hancock officials, the meeting ran about 90 minutes and was attended by more than 160 employees, with 700 others calling in from other locations. Gori and Harrison spoke for about 10 minutes, apologizing and emphasizing the company’s commitment to inclusion and diversity.

Employees asked questions and then devoted much of the time to sharing their views about the company’s culture around race and gender.

“It was incredibly important to uncover unconscious bias” at Hancock, one official said of the forum.

