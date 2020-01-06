It is unclear if Ghosn, who is one of the most recognizable public figures in Japan as the former chief of the Nissan-Renault auto alliance, hid his appearance while on the bullet train, which has a maximum speed of about 177 mph. The revelations came as authorities continued to investigate how the former auto executive eluded them and flew to Lebanon last week.

His taking the trip on a public train would be another embarrassment for Japanese authorities, who Monday promised to tighten airport baggage inspections and the rules governing the release of criminal suspects on bail.

TOKYO — The first leg of Carlos Ghosn’s overnight trek from his Tokyo home to Beirut, before he reportedly climbed into a box to evade airport security, involved something much more prosaic: He got aboard an Osaka-bound bullet train, several Japanese media sources reported Monday.

Ghosn, who is facing charges of financial wrongdoing in Japan, fled to Beirut, where he has a home and faces no extradition to Japan. He is also a citizen of France, where he spent most of his adult life.

Details of his trip, which began Dec. 29, are beginning to come to light. Ghosn left his home in central Tokyo by himself around 2:30 p.m. that day and walked about 900 yards to a hotel, where he met two men, according to NHK and Nikkei, which cited sources in the city prosecutor’s office and the Tokyo police.

The three then went to Tokyo’s Shinagawa railroad station, a major hub, and a little after 4:30 p.m. boarded a Shinkansen, or high-speed bullet train, for Osaka, about 340 miles southwest of the capital, the reports said. Once in Osaka, they entered a hotel near Kansai International Airport about 8 p.m. A couple of hours later, the two men left the hotel with two large boxes; Ghosn was not in sight, the reports said. They boarded a corporate jet with the boxes and flew to Istanbul.

Previous media reports have said that Ghosn evaded airport security measures by hiding in a box that was loaded on the plane.

From Istanbul, Ghosn reportedly got on a smaller plane and arrived in Beirut later Dec. 30.

Lebanese officials have said he entered legally with a French passport and a Lebanese ID, so there was no reason to stop him at the border. But Monday, France’s foreign minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, told BFM TV, “As far as we know, he did not use French documents.”

Le Drian also said Ghosn had not asked to come to France.

“If he were to come to France, it would be up to French justice to deal with the situation, but for the moment, that question is not on the table,” he said.

The French finance minister, Bruno Le Maire, appeared to harden the government’s stance on Ghosn, saying Monday that the executive should face justice in a court of law.

“When one is a defendant, one does not escape justice,” he told France Inter radio. “And Carlos Ghosn is a defendant like any other.”

Le Maire added that the French government was ready to open an investigation into $11 million in questionable expenses at the headquarters of the alliance between Renault, Nissan, and Mitsubishi Motors while Ghosn headed the group. The expenses were identified in June during an internal audit carried out by Nissan and Renault, an alliance in which the French government holds a 15 percent stake.

At a news conference Monday, Masako Mori, Japan’s justice minister, said authorities were taking steps to bolster the scanning of luggage, though she declined to disclose details.

“Now, measures have been taken so that similar acts can’t be committed,” she said of the escape of Ghosn, who had been released on bail from a Japanese jail. Though her ministry is not responsible for baggage inspection, she said, different agencies are working to tighten control.

Mori also said the government would accelerate an existing review of how bail works in the country, including whether to require defendants to wear tracking wrist or ankle bracelets. Ghosn offered to wear one when he sought bail, but the court granted it without that requirement.

“We have been reviewing the current system,” Mori said. “We would like to swiftly advance the discussions on the matter, taking into account the recent escaping cases and the various opinions we have received.”

In leaving Japan, Ghosn forfeited 1.5 billion yen in bail, or about $13.9 million.

Ghosn has long denied the allegations of financial wrongdoing and insisted he had been set up by Nissan executives who were worried that he would further merge the operations of the Japanese automaker and Renault of France.

After he vanished from Tokyo last week, he appeared in Lebanon, saying in a statement that he had been “held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system.”

Ghosn is expected to meet with reporters this week. On Monday, a host on Fox Business, Maria Bartiromo, said that she had spoken to Ghosn over the weekend and that he said he would present evidence that the criminal counts against him were an effort by Nissan and Japanese officials to prevent a merger with Renault — a charge he had made before.

Mori defended the country’s justice system as fair and open, with plenty of opportunities for Ghosn to defend himself.

“We acknowledge that there are various criticisms of Japan’s criminal justice procedures, but every country has a different criminal justice system,” she said. “It isn’t appropriate to simply focus on one part of the system when comparing it to other countries.”

The details of Ghosn’s escape are still emerging.

Ghosn was accompanied out of Japan by an American security consultant named Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, The New York Times reported Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.