Thursday CLASS Find work you love

Attend this experimental and interactive workshop about finding a different career path hosted by General Assembly. Thursday, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $55. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Social strategy

Before you download Facebook or Twitter for your business, attend this social media strategy session hosted by General Assembly to learn a six-step methodology that will help you launch a meaningful online campaign. Thursday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $65. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

BOOTCAMP

Public speaking

Attend this four-hour public speaking bootcamp for women leaders hosted by professional development organization BostonSpeaks. Thursday, 5 to 9 p.m., BostonSpeak, 50 Milk St., Boston. $450. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get your audience to buy in

Learn how to utilize social media to enhance your business at this workshop hosted by Staples Spotlight. Thursday, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Staples Dedham, 450 Providence Highway, Dedham. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter@GlobeBiz. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter@anissagardizy8.