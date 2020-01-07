The new owners — life science developer Alexandria Real Estate Equities and veteran Boston-area builder National Development — are pushing ahead with plans for a similarly sized building, with a slightly less-striking design. But they need city approvals for some tweaks to the proposal. That gives neighbors another chance to weigh in on the building, this time without a GE-size elephant in the room.

That was the message delivered at a community meeting Monday night on new plans for the erstwhile GE headquarters site in Fort Point, where the industrial giant in 2016 received city permits for a futuristic-looking 12-story office building. Facing mounting financial woes, GE eventually scrapped that ambitious vision and last year sold the property.

Since the building that was supposed to be the world headquarters of General Electric is no longer going to be the world headquarters of General Electric, neighbors of the Fort Point site would like it to better fit in with their historic part of town.

“We need to try and take off the GE glitter, and look at this in the context of our neighborhood and what makes sense here,” said Valerie Burns of the Fort Point Neighborhood Association. “We don’t need ‘signature buildings.’ We need good design.”

The group’s concern — echoed by several of roughly 150 Fort Point residents at the meeting — is that the current proposal calls for a building that is too big, too boxy, and too unlike the historic brick designs of the old Boston Wharf Co. buildings around it. They also worry about setting a precedent — this will be the first of a line of new buildings expected to go up along Fort Point Channel in coming years, through Gillette’s acres of parking lots, and perhaps eventually the World Shaving Headquarters complex itself

“This is a very important building,” said neighborhood resident Joe Rogers. “It will set the tone for everything that will be built from Summer Street all the way down Fort Point.”

For their part, the project’s developers and designers stressed the improvements they’ve made to GE’s initial plan, which called for a roughly 300,000-square-foot building, about 200 feet tall, with ground floor public space and substantial investments in the adjacent Harborwalk along Fort Point Channel.

Those outlines remain basically the same. But gone is a “solar veil” that made the GE roof look like a sail — though the new design will have more space devoted to solar panels, and scores higher on sustainability measures than the original building, said Sherry Clancy, a vice president at National Development. Gone, too, is the 30-space underground garage and various overhangs that made the new building and its neighbors — two renovated brick warehouses GE recently moved into — feel more like a campus and less like standalone structures.

And the building, already raised 19.5 feet to create a buffer against rising sea levels, will get an extra foot of protection from a barrier around its ground floor that’s flexible enough to grow in the future, if necessary.

Architect David Manfredi, whose firm Elkus Manfredi is designing the building, acknowledged that its look will be, well, different than the nearly 200-year-old warehouses around it.

“Clearly, this is not a mimic of the Boston Wharf Company buildings,” he said. “This is the next generation. This is 2022.”

The new owners aim to change the use of some of the ground floor as well, doing away with a planned GE museum, for instance, and are instead envisioning restaurant and retail space. But Manfredi stressed how it will feel open and accessible to the public, both along the waterfront and in its lobby, encouraging pedestrians to flow between Fort Point Channel in front and the neighborhood behind it.

“What we’re trying to do is make as much of this as open as possible,” he said. “The goal is to make it seamless, make it feel like something in the public realm.”

The neighbors like all that, though some said they were not thrilled to swap promised civic space like the museum for the Channel-side restaurant that National Development has in mind. Several speakers noted that Fort Point and the neighboring Seaport still lack a library, police and fire stations, or much of anything in the way of open community space. This project, they said, could be an opportunity to change that.

How much influence they’ll have over the decision-making process remains to be seen.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency has already permitted GE’s office building, and those permits transferred to National Development and Alexandria when they bought the site for $252 million. This time around, said BPDA project manager Aisling Kerr, the agency will vote only on the changes the new owners are proposing, which mainly relate to design and how the ground floor can be used.

Still, in a part of the city where many grumble about the design of glass-paneled buildings in the nearby Seaport, even those tweaks are up for debate.

“We really don’t want another clunky, overbearing glass box here,” said Fort Point resident Tom Ready. “We can do better.”

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.