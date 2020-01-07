Prime has a new CEO

Prime Automotive Group has named a new chief executive, Todd Skelton, to run the Westwood-based chain of dealerships. Skelton most recently was president of the Northeast market for AutoNation. Skelton left AutoNation last year, and recently moved from the Baltimore area to Massachusetts. Interim chief executive Kevin Westfall has returned to the chairman’s role at Prime, which is controlled by GPB Capital of New York. (Westfall is also a former AutoNation executive.) Former CEO David Rosenberg was pushed aside last year after he sued GPB in Norfolk Superior Court, accusing the investment firm of financial misconduct. Rosenberg claims he was wrongfully terminated, while GPB denies his allegations. — JON CHESTO

Advertisement

MEDIA

WGBH to open a bureau in Worcester

WGBH is heading to Worcester. The Boston-based public broadcaster unveiled plans to open a one-person satellite bureau in the city, at 27 Federal St., coincidentally the former home of the Worcester Telegram & Gazette. The 1,000-square-foot bureau will house a fully equipped broadcast studio when it opens this spring. The bureau will focus on producing news stories for 89.7 FM (WGBH’s radio station) and for WGBH’s website. The Worcester bureau is being funded in part by two family foundations. — JON CHESTO

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivers its first cars to customers

Tesla’s Shanghai factory delivered its first cars to customers Monday and chief executive Elon Musk said the electric automaker plans to set up a design center in China to create a model for worldwide sales. Musk presided at a ceremony where a half-dozen buyers wearing red Tesla T shirts drove away new Model 3 sedans. He expressed thanks to earlier customers who he said made Tesla’s expansion in China possible by purchasing imported models from the fledgling brand. Tesla Inc. built the Gigafactory 3, its first outside the United States, following the Communist Party’s 2018 decision to allow full foreign ownership in electric car manufacturing. It is due to produce the Model 3 and a planned SUV, the Model Y. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Advertisement

RIDE HAILING

Uber offering pin codes for passenger safety

Uber is offering riders a four-digit pin code to help ensure they’re getting into the right car. The ride-hailing company rolled out the new feature across the United States and Canada Tuesday and said all riders in those two countries will be able to use pin codes by the end of the week. The development follows the death of 21-year-old Samantha “Sami” Josephson, who was murdered in March after getting into the car of a man impersonating an Uber driver. Her body was later found in the woods 65 miles away. Since then, states have been pushing for additional safety requirements for Uber drivers. In New Jersey, where Josephson grew up, the state passed a law requiring ride-hailing drivers to display identification signs on the car’s front windshield and rear window. North Carolina passed a law requiring Uber and Lyft drivers to display lighted signs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TECHNOLOGY

Sonos sues Google over speaker technology

Sonos alleged in two federal lawsuits Tuesday that Google swiped its speaker technology to create its own, seeking a halt on further sales of speakers and other devices that contain the hardware as well as financial penalties. In the suits, filed with the US District Court in Los Angeles and the US International Trade Commission, Sonos claims Google co-opted patented technology that allows for its speakers to work in multiple rooms and put it to use in its own speakers including the Google Home and Pixel devices and the discontinued Chromecast Audio. Google gained access to Sonos’ technology through a partnership begun in 2013 allowing Sonos’ speakers to work with Google Play Music, according to the suits. ‘‘Google has not merely copied Sonos’s patented technology, it has also subsidized the prices of its patent infringing products, including at the entry level, and flooded the market,’’ according to one of the suits. ‘‘These actions have caused significant damage to Sonos.’’ Google denied the allegations and said it would ‘‘vigorously’’ defend itself in court. ‘‘Over the years, we have had numerous ongoing conversations with Sonos about both companies’ IP rights and we are disappointed that Sonos brought these lawsuits instead of continuing negotiations in good faith,’’ said a spokesman, Jose Castaneda. The lawsuits were reported earlier by The New York Times. — WASHINGTON POST

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Finnish leader denies study of four-day work week

As Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, scanned international news headlines this week, she may have been surprised to learn that she was being credited for looking into the feasibility of a four-day work week. On Tuesday, Marin’s government put an end to the myth. The idea of drastically shorter working hours was briefly touched on by Marin in August, months before she was made Finnish prime minister in December. But the government now wants to make clear that a four-day week isn’t on the agenda and ‘‘there hasn’t been any recent activity’’ on the topic, according to a Twitter update on Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

India’s economy likely to face slowest growth since 2013

India’s economy is on track for its slowest growth since at least 2013, weighed down by a shadow banking crisis, weak investment, and a slump in spending. Gross domestic product will grow 5 percent in the year through March 2020, the Statistics Ministry said in a statement in New Delhi on Tuesday. That is in line with the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 22 economists and compares with 6.8 percent expansion in the previous year. That pace will place India, which was the world’s fastest-growing major economy last year, behind regional peers like China, Vietnam, and the Philippines, all of which are seen expanding close to 6 percent or more. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Advertisement

FOOD

Move over Impossible Burger, Impossible Sausage is coming

After a big year for its plant-based burger, Impossible Foods has something new on its plate. The California-based company unveiled Impossible Pork and Impossible Sausage on Monday evening at the CES gadget show in Las Vegas. It’s Impossible Food’s first foray beyond fake beef. The Impossible Burger, which went on sale in 2016, has been a key player in the growing category of vegan meats. Like the burger, Impossible Food’s pork and sausage are made from soy but mimic the taste and texture of ground meat. Burger King will give consumers their first taste of Impossible Sausage. Later this month, 139 Burger King restaurants in five US cities will offer the Impossible Croissan’wich, made with plant-based sausage coupled with the traditional egg and cheese. Burger King did a similar test of the Impossible Whopper last year before expanding sales nationwide. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

GM sees more woes ahead for its business in China

General Motors Co. warned pressure on its China business will persist this year as the world’s biggest auto market suffers a prolonged slump, exacerbated by a lackluster economy and the trade war with the United States. GM and its partners sold 3.09 million vehicles in China in 2019, according to a statement Tuesday. That represents a 15 percent decline for a company that was once the top foreign automaker in China. — BLOOMBERG NEWS