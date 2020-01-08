The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.72 percent from 3.74 percent the week before.

Friday

CLASS

Covering cover letters

Learn how to write a successful cover letter at this workshop from The Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center at the Boston Public Library. Friday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, Exchange Classroom, lower level, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BOOTCAMP

Project managing

Understand how to be a project manager at this class by General Assembly. The workshop will cover project planning, running meetings, and the skills needed to facilitate a project. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Saturday

EDUCATION SERIES

Community financing

Learn the basics of finance with the Boston Financial Learning Center. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, 83 Cambridge St., Burlington. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Realize your resolutions

Spend an afternoon defining your 2020 plan with personal development organization Barbara Roche & Associates. Learn how to make room for your new goals and practice some light yoga to assist with your mindset reset. Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m., Encore Boston Harbor, 1 Broadway, Everett. $99. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

