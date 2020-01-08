Sayah has been serving as interim CEO since June, following the retirement of Patrick Wardell . He has been chief medical officer at Cambridge Health Alliance since 2013, and before that was chief of emergency medicine and senior vice president of primary care.

The hospital system Cambridge Health Alliance on Wednesday appointed a longtime physician executive, Dr. Assaad Sayah, as its new chief executive.

Cambridge Health Alliance, which has campuses in Cambridge, Somerville, and Everett, said Wednesday that its board selected Sayah from a pool of 150 applicants.

Advertisement

Board chairman Joshua Posner said in a statement that Sayah is “relentless in his pursuit of excellence and the highest quality of care, passionately committed to our mission, and focused on the transformational change that is needed for CHA to achieve its vision of being the premier academic public health system in the nation.”

The Harvard-affiliated community health system has been in the headlines after the tragic death of Laura Levis, a 34-year-old woman who found a locked door at CHA Somerville Hospital when she arrived early one morning in 2016, suffering from an asthma attack. She collapsed outside the hospital and later died.

Her husband, Peter DeMarco, chronicled her life and death in a Globe Magazine story in November 2018. Hospital officials, including then-CEO Wardell, apologized to DeMarco for their role in the tragedy.

Wardell noted “the Laura Levis tragedy” in his retirement announcement last year.

A review of Levis’s death identified internal divisions and communication lapses at Cambridge Health Alliance, but it stopped short of blaming any individuals for the incident.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey can be reached at priyanka.mccluskey@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @priyanka_dayal.