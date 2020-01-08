Evolv Technology, a Waltham-based maker of weapons-screening systems, said Wednesday that it named Peter George as chief executive officer, succeeding co-founder Mike Ellenbogen, who will remain at the company and oversee research and development.
George, 60, is a veteran tech industry executive in the region who joined the company in February 2019 as chief commercial officer. He most recently served as CEO at empow, a Boston startup that makes data security management systems, and earlier at Fidelis Cybersecurity, a local company that was acquired by General Dynamics.
Evolv also said it added another $6 million to the $24 million in Series C financing the company announced in October, bringing total funding to more than $75 million since it was founded in 2013. Finback Investment Partners, former Florida governor Jeb Bush’s venture firm, participated in the latest investment.
The company’s existing investors include Bill Gates, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, and SineWave Ventures.
Evolv said its systems have screened more than 50 million people for weapons at venues including Lincoln Center, Oakland Airport, Gillette Stadium, and L.L. Bean. — LARRY EDELMAN