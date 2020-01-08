Evolv Technology, a Waltham-based maker of weapons-screening systems, said Wednesday that it named Peter George as chief executive officer, succeeding co-founder Mike Ellenbogen, who will remain at the company and oversee research and development.

George, 60, is a veteran tech industry executive in the region who joined the company in February 2019 as chief commercial officer. He most recently served as CEO at empow, a Boston startup that makes data security management systems, and earlier at Fidelis Cybersecurity, a local company that was acquired by General Dynamics.

Evolv also said it added another $6 million to the $24 million in Series C financing the company announced in October, bringing total funding to more than $75 million since it was founded in 2013. Finback Investment Partners, former Florida governor Jeb Bush’s venture firm, participated in the latest investment.