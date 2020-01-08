In a statement, McCready said he is confident that the state will continue to be a leader in life sciences for “many years to come.”

McCready is joining a health care startup company, according to a spokesman for the Life Sciences Center. The agency said it could not reveal the name of McCready’s new employer because it is in “stealth mode,” a term early-stage companies use when they are trying to avoid publicity — usually for competitive reasons.

The Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, a quasi-public agency that helps direct investment into biotechnology and related industries statewide, said on Wednesday that top executive Travis McCready has left after more than four years in his role.

“I am most grateful for the people and connections built with a community that understands what can be accomplished through collaboration and engagement at all levels of government, academia, and industry,” he said.

Timothy J. McGourthy, who is deputy secretary of the state Office of Housing and Economic Development, will become acting president and chief executive in McCready’s place.

The center praised McCready for overseeing “a period of tremendous growth and output” since he arrived in 2015. It credited him with attracting new state investment into the field, pushing for greater gender parity in life sciences, and encouraging the industry to expand to new parts of the state.

The center says it has made more than $700 million in grants, loans, investments, incentives, and other programs since its creation in 2007.

“I am grateful for the leadership and partnership Travis brought to the Center and the life sciences sector more broadly,” Governor Charlie Baker said in a statement. “In recent years, the Commonwealth has further solidified its national and global leadership position in life sciences research and development, innovation, and job creation, all while broadening the industry’s geographic footprint across Massachusetts.”

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.