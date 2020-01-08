Metro Boston free paper closes after 19 years

The free Metro Boston paper is shutting down after 19 years in business. A memo from publisher Ed Abrams and associate publisher Susan Peiffer issued on Wednesday said it didn’t make sense to continue to operate the paper after the New York and Philadelphia Metro papers were sold. They said the Metro Boston paper lost access to “centralized resources, and a difficult decision had to be made.” The Metro New York and Metro Philadelphia papers have been sold to Schneps Media, the owner of New York’s other free daily, amNewYork. (Schneps is combining the two New York papers.) The Alliance for Audited Media reported that the Metro Boston’s recent average daily circulation was 50,000, as of the third quarter of 2019, for editions that published Monday through Thursday. The Boston Globe owned a 49 percent stake in the Metro Boston, dating back to when The New York Times Co. owned the Globe and decided to invest in the free paper. That stake was transferred when the Times Co. sold the Globe to John Henry in 2013. — JON CHESTO

GOVERNMENT

Baker concerned about Galvin’s new standards for broker-dealers

Wall Street isn’t happy with Secretary of State William Galvin’s effort to impose a new, more stringent conduct standard for broker-dealers. Neither, apparently, is Governor Charlie Baker. The governor wrote a letter to Galvin on Tuesday, expressing concerns about Galvin’s “fiduciary conduct standard” for securities brokers. Baker said his administration fears the regulation may create more confusion than clarity in the investment industry and among individual investors. Baker wrote that the rule could reduce investment services that people rely on, and could harm the business model for broker-dealers. He said Galvin’s rule could also disrupt the state Division of Insurance’s regulation of annuities and discourage brokers from selling municipal bonds directly to investors. Galvin also received criticism about the rule from representatives of financial companies and business groups during a public hearing on Tuesday at the State House. — JON CHESTO

TECHNOLOGY

Waltham maker of weapons-screening systems has a new CEO

Evolv Technology, a Waltham-based maker of weapons-screening systems, said Wednesday that it named Peter George as chief executive officer, succeeding co-founder Mike Ellenbogen, who will remain at the company and oversee research and development. George, 60, is a veteran tech industry executive in the region who joined the company in February 2019 as chief commercial officer. He most recently served as CEO at empow, a Boston startup that makes data security management systems, and earlier at Fidelis Cybersecurity, a local company that was acquired by General Dynamics. Evolv also said it added another $6 million to the $24 million in Series C financing the company announced in October, bringing total funding to more than $75 million since it was founded in 2013. Finback Investment Partners, former Florida governor Jeb Bush’s venture firm, participated in the latest investment. The company’s existing investors include Bill Gates, DCVC, General Catalyst Partners, Lux Capital, and SineWave Ventures. Evolv said its systems have screened more than 50 million people for weapons at venues including Lincoln Center, Oakland Airport, Gillette Stadium, and L.L. Bean. — LARRY EDELMAN

HEALTH CARE

Cambridge Health Alliance has a new chief executive

The hospital system Cambridge Health Alliance on Wednesday appointed a longtime physician executive, Dr. Assaad Sayah, as its new chief executive. Sayah has been serving as interim CEO since June, following the retirement of Patrick Wardell. He has been chief medical officer at Cambridge Health Alliance since 2013, and before that was chief of emergency medicine and senior vice president of primary care. Sayah, 58, previously worked at other Boston-area hospitals, including Brigham and Women’s. Cambridge Health Alliance, which has campuses in Cambridge, Somerville, and Everett, said Wednesday that its board selected Sayah from a pool of 150 applicants. The Harvard-affiliated community health system has been in the headlines after the death of Laura Levis, a 34-year-old woman who found a locked door at CHA Somerville Hospital when she arrived early one morning in 2016, suffering from an asthma attack. She collapsed outside the hospital and later died. — PRIYANKA DAYAL MCCLUSKEY

RETAIL

Macy’s closing 28 stores, including one in Leominster

Macy’s is closing 28 stores, including one in Leominster, as well as one Bloomingdale’s in coming weeks, though the company reported some improvement in comparable-stores sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. Macy’s sales at stores opened at least a year fell 0.6 percent during the November and December period, which was not as bad as most industry analysts had anticipated. Like other department stores, Macy’s is struggling to adapt to a shift online by customers, and also intense competition from off-price discounters like T.J. Maxx. Macy’s has pursued a number of strategies as a way to get shoppers back. That includes expanding an off-price concept at its Macy’s stores called Backstage. It also recently teamed up with resale site ThredUp. The company’s Bloomingdale’s division has recently launched a clothing rental service. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

Businesses added 202,000 jobs in December

US companies added 202,000 jobs in December, led by robust hiring in construction, trade, transportation and utilities, according to a private survey. Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that the bulk of the hiring was among smaller and mid-sized businesses with fewer than 500 employees. Hiring in November was also revised upward to 124,000, a sign that the job market was stronger than past surveys initially suggested.

— ASSOCIATED PRESS

STARTUPS

Fitness class subscription business is now a unicorn

ClassPass is now worth more than $1 billion, after raising new cash from investors, the startup said on Wednesday. The latest funding marks the fitness class subscription app’s entry into the unicorn club of startups, as fitness companies titillate investors. The New York-based company, which lets users take classes across multiple boutique fitness studios and gyms without purchasing memberships at those locations, raised $285 million led by L Catterton and Apax Digital. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

STREAMING

Spotify developing several daily sports shows

Spotify is developing several daily sports shows, a big part of the music-streaming giant’s push into original podcasts, according to people familiar with the plans. One program will be a recap of the day in sports and run about 10 minutes, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the projects are still being developed. It’s considering a number of options, including audio programs tailored to fans of specific teams. The company has already had success with original daily podcasts in true crime and horoscopes. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENTERTAINMENT

The movie business not expected to be as robust in 2020

Movie ticket sales are expected to fall again in 2020 without the full force of the Avengers to save them. After a year marked by Walt Disney Co. hits, including the biggest animated release ever in “Frozen II,” a Star Wars trilogy finale, and an Avengers flick that ranks as the best-selling film of all time, 2020 will feel like a hangover, according to box-office analysts. While the year will certainly have some blockbusters, including a live-action version of “Mulan” and the Marvel installment “Black Widow,” the slate doesn’t include the large volume of highly anticipated franchise features that marked 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS