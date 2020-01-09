“We have had less cold weather this year,” said Molly Ross, general manager of the Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton. “It seems like there has been a pattern over the past five years where winter seems to be moving back a month.”

It’s more like they’ve steeled themselves to the reality: winters around here aren’t what they used to be, which means they’re totally unpredictable.

With the temperature expected to reach a very unseasonable 60 degrees on Saturday, you might think that local ski area operators are breaking out in a cold sweat.

Indeed, the Boston region has yet to be hit with the kind of heavy snowstorm and extended cold that can sustain a ski area for weeks.

On Thursday, Blue Hills reported that three of its 14 trails were open, with a snow base of 10 to 20 inches. With temperatures below freezing, it was making snow and planned to be open this weekend for business depsite the predicted mild weather.

Ross said the priority is to keep snow on the three trails that are used for lessons, races, and group programs and that Blue Hills is on par with other years in regards to the number of trails open.

At Ski Bradford in Haverhill, ski patrol director Dennis Gauvin said the warm weather meant having fewer trails open than usual. On Thursday, five of 15 trails were open.

“We should be close to 95 percent open at this time,” Gauvin said. “The warm weather has definitely hurt that.”

Even though Ski Bradford has the equipment to make snow, the temperature on most days so far this winter has not cooperated. Gauvin said the mild weather hasn’t deterred regular customers or season pass holders, but walk-in business is slightly down.

“If it is cold, we can still open up everything by doing 100 percent snowmaking, but right now with the warm temperatures, there are not as many snowmaking nights as we would like,” he said this week — before Thursday’s brief blast of more January-appropriate temps.

Chris Kitchin, manager at Nashoba Valley Ski Area in Westford, said it’s also operating with fewer trails than normal.

“We have 10 [of 17] trails open right now,” Kitchin said. “Last year, I think we had almost all the trails open at this point.”

Making snow, of course, is key — and all three ski areas have invested heavily in snowmaking equipment over the years — but circumventing Mother Nature for more than a day or two has proved challenging.

“We had two good days of decent snowmaking only to have warm rain each time after that, which hasn’t helped,” Gauvin said. “I don’t remember having this hard of a time making snow and keeping it.”

Nashoba has more than doubled the size of its snowmaking system over the last 12 years, he said, because “you can’t rely on when the snow is going to come.”

Ross at Blue Hills said the ski area likes to remind people that it doesn’t take a big storm to have snowy slopes.

“We post videos and pictures,” she said. “Over the last several years, we have worked to make sure that our customers know we have snow regardless of whether or not they have snow in their backyard.”

NBC10 TV meteorologist Tim Kelley remembers when local ski hill operators were completely at the mercy of the weather, a time when small areas had little or no snowmaking capability. Now, snow is easier to make, and a lot cheaper.

“Before this technology, we were lucky to have skiing around Christmas — now we expect it,” Kelley said. “Our expectations have really changed over the past 10 to 20 years.”

Calling the spring-like weekend weather “a speed bump,” Kelley said “next week is looking colder and potentially snowy, so I think we are going to be fine.”

That’s the kind of forecast people like Gauvin dream about.

“We are open, we are making snow whenever we can,” he said, “but we would definitely like Mother Nature to help us out a little better.”

