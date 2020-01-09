Saturday BOOTCAMP By the numbers

Unlock the world of data with this bootcamp from General Assembly for experienced marketers who want to make better data-driven decisions. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $199.

WORKSHOP

Coding crash course

Attend this one-day workshop to learn HTML and CSS, the building blocks of the Web, at this workshop by General Assembly. By the end of the day you will have your own working webpage. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $225.

Sunday

WORKSHOP

Engage your business

Learn how to create a profitable, sustainable wedding planning business with industry organization Protégé Collaborative. Hear from industry experts who will share advice with early-career planners. Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Catalyst, 300 Technology Square, Cambridge. $400.

SEMINAR

Funding fundamentals

Understand how your small business can access capital funding at this workshop hosted by professional development organization Boston Women with Purpose. Sunday, 1 to 3:30 p.m., Suffolk University Law School, 120 Tremont St., Boston. $20.

