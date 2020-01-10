Boeing employees discussed deep unease with the 737 Max and the flight simulators used to train pilots on the new jetliner while also mocking senior managers and regulators in messages released by the manufacturer late Thursday.

“The system is broken, and I am determined that we are going to fix that system,” House Transportation Committee Chairman Pete DeFazio, an Oregon Democrat, told reporters Friday in Washington.

Key House Democrats on Friday vowed to change how new airplane designs are approved by federal regulators after the release of a trove of damning internal Boeing Co. communications.

The internal communications threaten to upend Boeing’s efforts to rebuild public trust in the 737 Max, which has been grounded since March after two crashes that killed a total of 346 people. That will add to the hurdles for David Calhoun, a longtime board member who will take over on Jan. 13 as chief executive after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted last month.

“This airplane is designed by clowns, who in turn are supervised by monkeys,” said one company pilot in messages to a colleague in 2016. The company provided the documents in December to the Federal Aviation Administration and lawmakers, who are investigating the 737 Max and the process that cleared it to fly.

Included in the documents were minutes from a 2013 meeting showing that Boeing employees decided to treat the flight control system linked to the fatal crashes, known as MCAS, in external communications as an addition to an existing system rather than a new one, while continuing to call the system MCAS internally. The minutes noted that treating MCAS as a new function may lead to additional training and certification burdens.

Representative Rick Larsen, the Washington Democrat who chairs the panel’s aviation subcommittee, said “it’s not a matter of if the committee is going to act to change how airplanes and components that go into airplanes are certified but it’s how we’re going to do that.”

BLOOMBERG