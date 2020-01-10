Maine Governor Janet Mills said on Friday that she will veto a bill that would have made her state the third in New England to legalize sports betting.
In a statement to Maine lawmakers, the Democratic governor said she is not convinced “that the majority of Maine people are ready to legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic events.”
“Before Maine joins the frenzy of states hungry to attract this market, I believe we need to examine the issue more clearly; better understand the evolving experiences of other states; and thoughtfully determine the best approach for Maine,” Mills wrote.
Lawmakers could attempt an override — though such an action would require the consent of two-thirds of both the state House and Senate.
If Mills had approved the bill — which was passed last year — Maine would have joined several other states that have legalized sports betting following a 2018 US Supreme Court decision that allowed the practice to expand beyond Nevada.
New Hampshire and Rhode Island have been among those early adopters, while Massachusetts legiaslators are still debating whether to legalize sports betting, as Governor Charlie Baker has urged.
