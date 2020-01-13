Tuesday BASH Back to business

Kick off the new year at this networking event hosted by the Boston Young Professionals Association. Take head shots, learn about job openings, and build your network. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., W Boston, 100 Stuart St., Grand Ballroom, second floor, Boston. $20 to $95. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MEDITATION

Tranquil Tuesdays

Start your morning with a 30-minute guided meditation on the rooftop of the Sky Lounge at YOTEL Boston. Leave feeling more focused and energized to start your workday. Tuesday, 7 to 7:30 a.m., Sky Lounge Rooftop + Terrace, 65 Seaport Blvd., Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Put your best foot forward

Learn about the preparation required for interviews at this workshop hosted by the MassHire Downtown Boston Career Center. Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORK

Sustainability breakfast

Network with other sustainability professionals at this monthly event by Net Impact Boston Professional Chapter. Wednesday, 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., Pret A Manger, 101 Arch St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

