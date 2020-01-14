Thursday WORKSHOP Find your new career

Understand your own skills and interests to help identify job options at this event by development organization Jewish Vocational Services. Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 75 Federal St., third floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

OPEN HOUSE

Canna-business investing

Learn about the risks and rewards of cannabis investing at this monthly event hosted by investment group Dunloe Capital. Enjoy a curated wine tasting. Thursday, 5 to 8 p.m., Watermark Seaport Apartments, 85 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

OPEN HOUSE

Smile for the camera

Update your headshot at this pop-up photo day at Scarpetta Photography hosted by The Greater Boston Network. Thursday, 9 a.m., Scarpetta Photography, 16 Fiske Ave., Saugus. $150. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Workplace wellness

Learn what employers can do at their work sites to support staff in achieving workplace wellness at this event by the Randolph Chamber of Commerce. Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Old Colony YMCA, 445 Central St., Stoughton. $10 to $15. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

