The company said in a statement that it will no longer operate stores in North America, Europe, Japan, and Australia. It will keep open stores in other parts of Asia and in the Middle East. Bose would not say how many stores will remain in business, but said it has about 130 shops in China and the United Arab Emirates, and more in countries such as India.

Bose Corp. said Wednesday that it plans to close all of its US stores, part of a broader move by the Framingham-based audio technology company to shutter a total of 119 global retail locations as customers shift to online shopping.

Advertisement

While the company would not say how many employees will be affected, it said it will be offering “outplacement assistance” and severance.

The Bose website lists three stores in New England: at the Burlington Mall, Wrentham Village Premium Outlets, and New Hampshire’s Merrimack Premium Outlets.

In a statement, Colette Burke, Bose’s vice president of global sales, said the market has changed since the company opened its first US store in 1993.

“Originally, our retail stores gave people a way to experience, test, and talk to us about multi-component, CD and DVD-based home entertainment systems,” Burke said.

“At the time, it was a radical idea, but we focused on what our customers needed, and where they needed it – and we’re doing the same thing now,” Burke said. “It’s still difficult, because the decision impacts some of our amazing store teams who make us proud every day.”

Bose was started in 1964 by Amar G. Bose, a former MIT student.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.