The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.64 percent from 3.72 percent the week before.

Friday

GOAL PLANNING

Coffee hour

Have an informal conversation about your 2020 business goals at this event hosted by the Editorial Freelancers Association. Friday, 1 to 3 p.m. Forge Baking Company, 626 Somerville Ave., Somerville. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Close the deal

Learn how to use psychology and behavioral triggers in your sales conversations, from cold calls to contract negotiations, at this workshop hosted by sales coach Hazel Butters. Friday, 9 to 11 a.m., Workbar Downtown, 24 School St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

MARKET

Test kitchen

Sample new products from local vendors and artisans on select Fridays at this test kitchen program hosted by food organization The Trustees. Stop by Boston Public Market for a recipe demonstration and samples. Friday, noon to 1 p.m., The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

INFO SESSION

Shared workspace program

Learn about LaunchedBy ROXBURY, a shared workspace and business development program, at this event hosted by Venture Cafe and Black Market Nubian. Friday, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Black Market Nubian, 2136 Washington St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

