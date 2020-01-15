Encore in recent months had also reported a series of disappointing revenue figures. Its previous high had been in August, soon after the resort’s opening and during the casino industry’s busier summer months.

The results, published Wednesday by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, come during what can be a slow season for casinos. The other Massachusetts casinos, MGM Springfield and the Plainridge Park slots facility in Plainville, both reported their lowest monthly gambling revenues to date.

Encore Boston Harbor took in $54 million in gambling revenue during December, marking the Everett casino’s best month since its opening last June.

The results rose on the relative strength of Encore’s table games, which have surprised industry observers as they have consistently outpaced income from slot machines. In November, Encore told regulators it was lowering table game minimums as part of an effort to attract more guests.

Advertisement

Despite the jump last month, Encore remains off pace for the $800 million in first-year revenue its owner, Wynn Resorts, told state regulators it could attract when the company was seeking its license. In more than six months of operation though December, the facility had taken in $313 million. It has paid about $78.5 million in state taxes on its gambling proceeds.

The massive Encore complex is also drawing business that might have gone to regional competitors, including other Massachusetts casinos.

Plainridge Park told regulators that it took in $10.2 million in slots revenue last month, a decline of nearly $3.9 million compared with December 2018 — and the lowest total of any full month since the slots facility opened in 2015.

In Western Massachusetts, the MGM Springfield reported about $19 million in total revenue — which is also the lowest of any month since its 2018 opening. MGM in December 2018 told the state it took in $21.6 million.

Advertisement

In a statement, MGM Springfield president Michael Mathis suggested that weather may have played a role in the results from last month.

“We’re grateful for the many guests who braved some of December’s most inclement winter weather days in order to be with us, and thrilled many of them were winners at the slots and tables,” he said.

Andy Rosen can be reached at andrew.rosen@globe.com.