Fidelity Investments’ top fixed-income executive with oversight of more than $1 trillion of assets is exiting the firm after six years in the role.

Nancy Prior, 52, will depart later this year and the firm will name a successor, Fidelity said, calling her exit a retirement. Prior has been with Fidelity for 18 years and was promoted to oversee the fixed-income division in 2014.

“We thank Nancy for her years of service and her many contributions to Fidelity and our clients,” the fund giant said in an e-mailed statement. “She will be with us for much of 2020, so we expect a very smooth transition of leadership for the division.”