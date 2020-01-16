Saturday NATIONAL SHOPPING DAY Use those gift cards

Celebrate the first National Use Your Gift Card Day before you become part of the $1 billion in gift cards that go unused each year. Some retailers and restaurants will have special offers. Learn more online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get the pay you deserve

Learn how to negotiate for your salary at this event hosted by the American Association of University Women. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, Kirstein Business Library & Innovation Center, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

BOOTCAMP

Creative boost

Learn how to strengthen your creative business at this two-day workshop hosted by training organization Indie Biz Academy. Workshops include press outreach, DSLR photography, and trend forecasting. Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Suffolk University, 20 Somerset St., Boston. $209 to $249. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Accounting for artists

Learn how to handle the financial aspects of being an artist at this event by professional development organization The Focusing Series. Learn about deductions, year-round bookkeeping, and creating a budget. Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m., 1000 Centre St., suite 14, Jamaica Plain. $30. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

