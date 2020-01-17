For the first time in its 62-year history, the Greater Boston Labor Council has elected a woman, and a person of color, as its leader.

Darlene Lombos, the former executive director of the nonprofit Community Labor United and the council’s former vice president, was sworn in last week as the executive secretary-treasurer of the council, which represents 160 unions around the region.

Lombos, 45, has identified reaching out to non-union workers as a top priority, at a time when young people and people of color are reinvigorating the flagging labor movement and support for unions is at a nearly 50-year high. Lombos also plans to take on companies who exploit workers and push for the election of public officials who support workers’ rights.