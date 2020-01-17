A much-debated apartment building in the Fenway has won the blessing of the Boston Planning & Development Agency Thursday.

The BPDA board approved Scape North America’s plan for a 15-story, 451-room apartment building on Boylston Street near Fenway Park. Originally conceived as Boston’s first student housing development independent of any particular university, Scape shifted gears after neighbors pushed back against a dorm on the site, and decided to open it up to the general market.

As part of the terms reached with the BPDA, Scape agreed to “actively work to avoid” leasing more than 25 percent of units to undergraduate students.