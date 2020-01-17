Swissbakers said it still has a few hurdles to clear before it can open the North Station, Reading, and Harvard University stores. The company did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“Despite the issues that required us to close in December, we have been working very hard since then on various restart strategies,” the company posted on its Twitter account. “A small group of pro-bono advisors has helped us get to this day.”

Swissbakers reopened its Allston cafe on Thursday, less than two months after the 13-year-old local chain abruptly closed its four shops.

In December, the Swissbakers told the Globe that the shutdown was the result of ongoing problems at its Allston location — where production operations are based.

Tobey Stohr, the son of founders Helene and Thomas Stohr, said at the time that the company — known especially for its pretzels and croissants — faced various challenges over the years. He would not elaborate, citing legal concerns.

“There were a lot of factors that came into play, a lot of which I can’t talk about,” Stohr said. “Unfortunately, it’s not what you want when you start something as the American dream.”

Swissbakers said it has not yet rehired any of the 36 workers who lost their jobs with little notice when the stores closed.

The Allston cafe in Barry’s Corner will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. The bakery leased the space from Harvard University in 2013.

