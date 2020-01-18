The California-based chain’s newest store (No. 52) opened last week, occupying the former Big Y grocery space on Hancock Street. Founded by a Taiwanese immigrant, 99 Ranch caters to an Asian clientele. Which explains why Quincy is perfect — Asian Americans account for nearly 30 percent of the population.

99 Ranch Market’s first store in New England has opened, just as families are preparing feasts for the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year. If you’ve never heard of 99 Ranch, think Asian Wegmans.

What sets 99 Ranch apart from other local Asian grocers is its Western-style approach with big, bright stores. Turns out it’s a strategy. “For Asian immigrant groups, we want to be their home away from home,” explained 99 Ranch marketing specialist Laney Chung. “For other ethnic groups, we want to be their window to explore and learn about Asian culture.”

For the uninitiated, walking into an Asian grocery can be intimidating. That is why I invited my friend, Bik Fung Ng, who is a restaurant consultant and Chinese food expert, to guide me through the aisles.

Here are five things you shouldn’t miss:

Hard-to-find items … live sand goby

“I’ve only seen this frozen or canned!” exclaimed Ng, pointing to a tank of squirmy eel-like fish called sand goby. The Chinese like to drop them live into a boiling pot of rice. Any Asian market worth its salt has a live seafood section featuring tanks brimming with fish and king crabs. 99 Ranch does not disappoint. Be sure to check out the surf and razor clams too.

Don’t forget to eat your veggies and tofu

Sure, 99 Ranch carries the staples like bok choy and gai lan (aka Chinese broccoli), but Ng makes a bee line to tall stalks of daikon leaf. “You cannot find this fresh,” said Ng, ripping off a leaf. “Tastes like mustard.” And if you like tofu, there’s a refrigerated aisle stocked with the vegetarian favorite.

Noodles & snacks galore

99 Ranch carries a 100 different kind of dried noodles from all over the Pacific Rim including China, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. “We keep on trend,” said 99 Ranch’s Chung. Spicy noodles, if you want to know, is all the rage. But it is the snack aisle that reigns supreme among customers. “Our most beloved stop,” she declared. Pulling bags off the shelf, we sampled Taiwanese snacks. Try the sichuan pepper flavored popcorn.

Hot deli and prepared foods

Let’s just call this section a work in progress. 99 Ranch is known for its hot deli featuring dim sum and Chinese barbecue. You won’t find that at this location yet; that’s coming this summer. But you won’t starve either with a made-to-order teppanyaki grill with beef and shrimp, and a selection of hot and cold prepared foods including marinated pork ear.

Full-service bakery

The baked good section of 99 Ranch is bigger than most bakeries in Chinatown. You’ll find individually wrapped pastries just like you would at one of those bakeries. The fresh baked bread selection is unparalleled. Consider just these flavors: pork sung, red bean, milk butter, taro. Need a custom order fruit-topped birthday cake? 99 Ranch has got you covered.

