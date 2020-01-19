They tend to put it in gentler terms, as when Jack Danahy, a New Hampshire entrepreneur and holder of a dozen patents related to information security, told me last week: “The end user will always remain a problem. They’re a wild card.”

I took a five-minute online quiz created by a Boston startup, Covered Security. It’s designed to give you the cybersecurity equivalent of your credit score — basically, how do your online security habits compare with the average person’s, and how do they compare with the habits of security experts? Let’s just say I have some improvements to make before I reach the “average” mark on Covered’s grading scale.

Advertisement

What Covered is trying to do is motivate people like me to change. Not because we’re a danger to ourselves, but because we’re a danger to our employers.

“Normal people are compromised at a rate that is 124.7 percent higher than security professionals,” says Covered’s founder and CEO, Chris Zannetos.

Unfortunately, it can be tough to get people to change bad habits, such as using the same password for multiple accounts or using easy answers to the security prompt questions for password recovery (like mother’s maiden name.)

As for getting them to pay for new security software or services that might make them less vulnerable? Forget about it, Zannetos says. People are complacent about security until a hacker breaks into their Facebook account and starts messaging all of their friends or cracks a bank account and wreaks havoc.

So Covered is focusing on employers, who have a lot more at stake — billions of dollars, trade secrets, brand reputations, and stock prices. Corporate information security executives, Zannetos says, “always say that people were the soft underbelly of their security program. They are a gateway for hackers to break into the organization,” such as when employees hastily respond to an e-mail that looks like it’s from the boss requesting password information, or asking them to review an attached file. (Oops — malware, which can give the bad guys access to everything on your machine.) So Covered is planning to sell to companies, rather than to individuals, and it already has a handful that are using its software, including Aflac, the Georgia insurance company.

Advertisement

Covered Security was founded in 2016, and it’s still small — fewer than 10 employees, Zannetos says. The objective, he explains, was to create “a FitBit for online security. Could we make it simple, fast, and personally rewarding for people to improve their own security habits?”

Covered’s product is fundamentally about education: What are the ideal things to be doing to protect your passwords and accounts, and where have data breaches occurred recently that may affect you and your account information? The Web-based system gives you pats on the head (“kudos”) when you make small improvements, and your employer can offer prizes to people who have accumulated a certain number of kudos. (Yes, you are on the honor system: You can say that you’re using two-factor authentication — “text me a code so I can log in to my account” — without actually doing it.)

Your employer can’t peer into an individual employee’s Covered profile, Zannetos says. But they can see high-level analytic data about “where the company is weak and where they’re strong, and what behavior they need to incentivize.”

Advertisement

This month, to build buzz, Covered has been giving away gift cards to people who register with the site and start earning kudos.

Danahy, the security entrepreneur, says that while “most people treat the end user as a problem that is not solvable — they will always make mistakes — what Covered is doing has an optimism, and a realism, I think, that you can change that.”

The notion, he says, is that you and I should be more aware of practical behaviors, like using a password repository to create and manage our passwords, as well as read articles about the latest hacker techniques, so that we don’t become victims. Offering kudos and financial incentives to spend time doing that, Danahy says, “gamifies” the process of changing our behaviors. Danahy serves as an adviser to Covered but is not an investor in the company.

Oren Falkowitz, CEO of the California startup Area 1 Security and a former staffer at the National Security Agency and US Cyber Command, says via e-mail that the Covered concept sounds simple. “But the reality is, we humans can’t be taught to be less human. Our innate curiosity, our willingness to trust complete strangers, and our child-like interest in a good story, all work against us in cyberspace.” That’s what makes it impossible, Falkowitz says, to stop phishing attacks without relying on “specific and advanced computer software.”

“The concept of training employees so that they can better avoid being phished or falling prey to other social hacks is not new, and almost every company is doing some level of employee education in this regard these days,” says Maria Cirino, a former cybersecurity CEO and venture capitalist at the Boston firm .406 Ventures. But Covered’s approach and use of technology to change people’s bad habits could prove more effective and measurable, Cirino says. Her firm hasn’t invested. Covered has so far raised a bit more than $1 million from individual investors, and Zannetos hopes to add more to the company’s bank account in the spring.

Advertisement

Covered is in the midst of juggling the four balls that every startup needs to keep in the air: finding investors, closing sales, hiring skilled employees, and continually improving the product.

But the mission — making all of us a little less dumb, when it comes to online security practices — is an important one.

Scott Kirsner can be reached at kirsner@pobox.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottKirsner.