Start your week by meeting other female business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals. Bring friends, co-workers, and plenty of business cards. Monday, 6 to 9 p.m., 110 Grill South Bay, 1 District Ave., Boston. $5. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Tuesday

NETWORKING

Two nights in a row?

Bring you friends, a smile, and lots of business cards to this professional networking event hosted by Mass Professional Networking and consulting company AIMC Business Solutions. Tuesday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Back Bay Social, 867 Boylston St., Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

WORKSHOP

Have an idea?

Learn how to create a compelling pitch that will get your business grant and investor funding at this workshop by the Roxbury Innovation Center. Tuesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Innovation Center, 2300 Washington St., 2nd floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

SHOWCASE

Startups to Watch 2020

Meet and hear from some of the city’s fastest growing companies at this annual showcase by business news outlet BostInno. Wednesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Mendix, 22 Boston Wharf Road, Boston. $30 to $55. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

More than coffee

Meet other entrepreneurs in your community at this monthly meetup hosted by business programming organization District Hall Boston. Wednesday, 8:30 to 10 a.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Thursday

WORKSHOP

Oh my goals!

Breakdown your goals for 2020 and talk about financial literacy at this workshop from personal growth group Selfvestments. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork, 1 Beacon St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

SEMINAR

Quickly master the business development potential of your company’s LinkedIn account at this workshop by business development organization the Center for Women & Enterprise. Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m., Harvard Innovation Labs, 125 Western Ave., Boston. $30. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Friday

CLASS

Get visible in 2020

Learn how to build your brand and get in front of a larger audience at this workshop by local public relations organization pollina PR & communications. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Adams St., Quincy. $289. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.