Tuesday PANEL Instagram influencers

Learn how local entrepreneurs use Instagram at this panel discussion hosted by The Next Gen Network. The class is intermediate-level, not Instagram 101. Tuesday, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., WorkTank Peabody, 58 Pulaski St., Building C, Peabody. $15 to $25. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

PANEL

Jump-start a life-sciences company

Learn from an investor and two entrepreneurs about the best ways to secure funding for life-sciences companies at this event by the Boston Entrepreneurs’ Network. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Draper Laboratory, Hill Building, One Hampshire St., Cambridge. Free for ENET members, $10 everyone else. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Wednesday

SHOWCASE

Startups to watch

Meet and hear from some of the city’s fastest-growing companies at this annual showcase by the business news website BostInno. Wednesday, 5:30 to 8 p.m., Mendix, 22 Boston Wharf Road, Boston. $30 to $55. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

POWER HOUR

Network and work

Get out of your home or office and work alongside others during this hour hosted by women professionals. Support local businesses for breakfast and networking, and then enjoy silent work time. Wednesday, 9 to 10:30 a.m., Boston Public Market, 100 Hanover St. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Contact Anissa Gardizy at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.