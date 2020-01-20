Huawei represents China’s progress in becoming a technological power but has been a subject of US security concerns for years. Beijing views Meng’s case as an attempt to contain China’s rise.

Canada’s arrest of chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei’s founder, in late 2018 at America’s request enraged Beijing to the point it detained two Canadians in apparent retaliation.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — The first stage of an extradition hearing for a senior executive of the Chinese tech giant Huawei started in a Vancouver courtroom Monday, a case that has infuriated Beijing, caused a diplomatic uproar between China and Canada, and complicated trade talks between China and the United States.

Advertisement

‘‘Our government has been clear. We are a rule of law country and we honor our extradition treaty commitments,’’ Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said at a Cabinet retreat in Manitoba. “It is what we need to do and what we will do.”

China’s foreign ministry on Monday accused the United States and Canada of violating Meng’s rights.

‘‘It is completely a serious political incident,’’ said a ministry spokesman, Geng Shuang. He urged Canada to “correct mistakes with concrete actions, release Ms. Meng Wanzhou and let her return safely as soon as possible.”

Washington accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of US sanctions. It says Meng, 47, committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran.

Meng is free on bail and living in one of the two Vancouver mansions she owns.

She denies the US allegations. Her defense team says comments by President Trump suggest the case against her is politically motivated.

“We trust in Canada’s judicial system, which will prove Ms. Meng’s innocence,’’ Huawei said in a statement.

Meng was detained as she was changing flights — on the same day Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping met for trade talks.

Advertisement

Prosecutors have stressed that Meng’s case is separate from the wider China-US trade dispute, but Trump undercut that message weeks after her arrest when he said he’d consider intervening in the case if it would help forge a trade deal with Beijing.

China and the United States reached a ‘‘Phase 1’’ trade agreement last week, but most analysts say any meaningful resolution of the main US allegation — that Beijing uses predatory tactics in its drive to supplant America’s technological supremacy — could require years of contentious talks. Trump had raised the possibility of using Huawei’s fate as a bargaining chip in the trade talks, but the deal announced Wednesday didn’t mention the company.

Huawei is the biggest global supplier of network gear for cellphone and Internet companies. Washington is pressuring other countries to limit use of its technology, warning they could be opening themselves up to surveillance and theft.