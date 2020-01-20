Moody’s Investors Service lowered Hong Kong’s rating as a long-term issuer of debt by one notch Monday, to Aa3 from Aa2, just months after Fitch Ratings took a similar action amid anti-Beijing protests. Moody’s cited “inertia” in the legislative and executive branches of government. The ratings agency also changed the outlook to “stable” from “negative.” — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INVESTING

Fidelity International’s CEO sees a role in climate fight

Anne Richards, chief executive of Fidelity International, said the financial industry has a role to play in combatting climate change, with so-called active managers best placed to drive the effort. Sustainability and climate change are expected to dominate discussions at this year’s annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. Asset managers — those who actively pick stocks — are in a good position to engage with the companies they invest in and change their behavior on environmental issues, she said. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Inequality undermining support for capitalism, survey finds

Rising income inequality is undermining confidence in capitalism around the world, according to a survey conducted by public relations firm Edelman ahead of the gathering of the elites in the Swiss ski resort of Davos. Among those surveyed in the report published Monday, 56 percent thought that capitalism was doing more harm than good despite another year of solid economic growth and near-full employment in many developed countries. The stark finding could cause a stir among the business executives and political leaders as they make their way to the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATONAL

Prince, prime minister try to lure African business

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and Prince Harry touted the United Kingdom as an ideal business partner for Africa on Monday. But Britain faces tough challenges after it leaves the European Union as it seeks to assert itself on a continent with several of the world’s fastest-growing economies and whose youthful 1.2 billion population is set to double by 2050. Far fewer of Africa’s 54 heads of state or government were attending the first UK-Africa Investment Summit than the dozens who attended the first Russia-Africa summit last year or the gatherings China regularly holds. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Boeing should scrap 737 Max name, industry vet says

Boeing Co. should rename its 737 Max once the grounded jet returns to the skies, plane-leasing veteran Steven Udvar-Hazy says. The brand is damaged following two fatal crashes last year, Udvar-Hazy, chairman of Air Lease Corp., said Monday in Dublin. “We’ve asked Boeing to get rid of that word Max,” he said. Boeing could simply market the model according to a numeric variant, such as the 737-8 or 737-10, he said. Air Lease is one of the biggest customers for the Max, with about 200 ordered.

— BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

IMF predicts steady but modest growth

Low interest rates and reduced trade tensions are likely to buoy the global economy over the next two years and nurture steady if modest growth, the nternational Monetary Fund says. It foresees growth accelerating from 2.9 percent last year to 3.3 percent in 2020 and 3.4 percent in 2021. The international economy is receiving a significant boost — 0.5 percentage point of growth last year and this year — from central banks’ low-rate policies, the IMF reported Monday. The US Federal Reserve, for instance, cut rates three times last year. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

BBC’s chief will resign in six months

The BBC’s director-general, Tony Hall, will step down in six months after seven years in the job. Hall said he’s quitting so a new leader can oversee a mid-term review of BBC funding in 2022 and a renewal of its governing charter that’s due in 2027. The publicly funded broadcaster is facing intense political and public pressure amid a fast-changing media landscape. It has been criticized by both sides of the Brexit debate for its coverage of the UK’s departure from the European Union. Some in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Conservative government have suggested changing the BBC’s funding model. It’s currently is funded largely through a $200 a year fee paid by every household with a television. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

Lufthansa to resume Serbia-Kosovo flights

US diplomats on Monday oversaw the signing of an agreement between Serbia, Kosovo, and the German airline Lufthansa on resumption of commercial flights to help improve the Balkan nations’ economic ties. Serbia and Kosovo have remained uneasy neighbors ever since their 1998-99 war claimed more than 10,000 lives and left over 1 million people homeless. Serbia continues to consider Kosovo part of its territory, though its independence has been recognized by about 100 countries, including the United States. — ASSOCIATED PRESS