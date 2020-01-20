“In many countries, interest rates are so low, even negative, that central banks can’t lower them further. Tepid economic growth and low inflation mean they can’t raise rates, either,” The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip wrote last week. “The U.S. might not be far behind.”

Central bank officials remain faithful to their congressional mandate to support maximum employment and stable prices — adjusting the money supply and interest rates to boost the economy when growth is sluggish, or to tap on the brakes when prices rise too quickly. But shifting dynamics are making it much harder for central bankers to steer the economy.

The Fed remains the most powerful financial institution in the world. It was pivotal in preventing the Great Recession from metastasizing into the Great Depression II. And with the jobless rate at a 50-year low and inflation quiescent, officials are clearly upholding their mandate.

But there have always been limits to the Fed’s might, and they are painfully obvious today as the economy hits hurdles that monetary policy — the control of the money supply and the cost of borrowing — can’t overcome.

A partial list: Widening disparities in income, wealth, and education — not only by class but also by regions of the country (see: Boston). Cities where housing is so expensive that most low-wage workers, and many in the middle class, must live elsewhere (see: Boston). Inadequate highways and too little mass transit (see: Boston). Climate change (see: Boston). The heavy burden of health care costs on families and employers (see: Boston).

Mitigating these real-life, real-people problems falls far beyond the Fed’s duties, even though they affect the economy in significant ways. Instead, the responsibility rests with our elected officials who set fiscal policy — how local, state, and federal tax dollars are raised and spent.

They have failed — and the failure is bipartisan — to target anywhere near enough money for public schools and worker training, affordable housing, transportation, clean energy, and a more fair and efficient health insurance system.

Following the 2008-2009 recession, President Obama backed off a fight for more substantial stimulus spending. President Trump chose to cut $1.5 trillion in taxes, a windfall that has gone disproportionately to corporations and the wealthy, as have the gains from the long bull market for stocks.

When are we going to make the investments to tackle our most daunting challenges if not during the longest economic expansion on record? Especially when the cost of borrowing is very low? Did we blow our chance?

Globe reporters and editors put these questions and others to Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, during an interview last week. He had just wrapped up a one-year rotation as a voting member of the Fed’s policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, and had offered to come in and share his views.

Rosengren’s replies, as always, were judiciously understated.

“The way we’ve spent our money might have not [provided] the highest return to society in general as we might have otherwise had,” he said. “It is, in some respects, a missed opportunity.”

Rosengren isn’t prone to partisan hyperbole or shade-throwing. But his position was clear.

Our political leaders can choose whether to raise taxes or lower them. They can invest heavily at the Pentagon or on Main Street. They can prioritize education or corporate profits.

“In a low-interest-rate environment, fiscal policy could have had a very different mix,” Rosengren said. “It’s a choice that a voting public has on what they want to spend tax dollars on.”

Rosengren said he remained cautious but optimistic on the economy.

He dissented from each of the three rate cuts approved by FOMC members in the second half of last year because, he believed, the economy was on sound footing and didn’t need extra help.

He was quick to note that the US unemployment rate of 3.5 percent is “definitely good news” that has brought many minority workers into the job market and boosted pay for low-wage workers.

While the fruits of prosperity are never shared equally, “The worst outcome is not being able to get a job at all,” Rosengren said. “And that’s much less of a problem than it was.”

He worries less about a recession and more about low rates leading to rising inflation and destabilizing bubbles in assets prices (think the stock market, housing, and office buildings).

But, to come full circle, he is concerned that after cutting short-term rates to about 1.5 percent to inoculate the economy from disruptions such as the US-China trade fight and Brexit, the Fed has left itself with less ammunition to fight the next downturn.

“We don’t have very much room before we hit zero [interest rates],” he said. “I would argue that we didn’t need to take out as much insurance as we did.”

The Fed’s mojo isn’t limitless.

You can reach me at larry.edelman@globe.com and follow me on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.