Thursday HAPPY HOUR Tour a new coworking space

Tour Boston’s newest coworking space in the Financial District at this event hosted by SPACES USA. Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., 75 State St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CHAT SERIES

Brand building over coffee

Learn about how to build a consistent brand at this event run by business education company Everyday Creative. Define your brand’s voice and learn how to stay true to your aesthetic. Thursday, 10 a.m. to noon, Sweet Life Bakery, 2243 Dorchester Ave., Boston. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Spotlight on goals

Share your personal narrative and set personal and professional goals at this event sponsored by Staples Spotlight. Thursday, 7 to 9 p.m., Staples Woburn, 335 Washington St., Woburn. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Becoming financially literate

Breakdown your goals for 2020 and talk about financial literacy at this workshop from personal growth group Selfvestments. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., WeWork, 1 Beacon St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

