MetroWest Medical Center, which also includes Framingham Union Hospital, is owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare, a publicly traded company that operates 65 hospitals nationwide.

MetroWest Medical Center’s Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick still will offer psychiatric care, sleep lab services, and CT imaging. But it will no longer treat patients needing medical care. The emergency department, operating rooms, and intensive care unit also will close, according to the company’s plan, which is expected to take effect in May.

The company that runs MetroWest Medical Center said Tuesday that it plans to close most hospital services at its 160-bed campus in Natick.

“We are tailoring the services of each of the MetroWest campuses to better meet the community need,” Tenet spokeswoman Shelly Weiss Friedberg said in an e-mail. “All acute care services at the Leonard Morse Hospital, including the ER, will close and move over to Framingham Union Hospital.”

In Framingham, Tenet officials plan to upgrade the emergency department and other parts of the campus.

Tenet officials notified the state Department of Public Health of their plans on Tuesday. The department can demand more information and hold a public hearing, but it cannot require a hospital to keep services open.

The Natick hospital, opened in 1899, now employs 536 people. Tenet officials did not respond to questions about planned job cuts.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association represents 189 registered nurses at the Natick hospital and immediately came out against the plan to curtail services, saying it would increase wait times for patients who need hospital care.

“We are opposed to this closing as it will impact the safety of residents of the Greater Natick region, and result in the added stress to an already overburdened health care system” said David Schildmeier, a spokesman for the nurses union.

The Natick hospital is about six miles from its sister hospital, Framingham Union, and about seven miles from Newton-Wellesley Hospital, which is owned by Partners HealthCare.

Priyanka Dayal McCluskey