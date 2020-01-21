“We are excited to have Chris lead the MGM Springfield team,” Jorge Perez, the head of MGM’s regional operations said in a statement. “Chris’ experience in Ohio, rebranding and integrating a property and introducing MGM to the community, will be an asset for Springfield as we continue to work closely with the community and strive to not only be a world-class entertainment destination but also a good corporate neighbor.”

Mike Mathis has been replaced as president of the western Massachusetts casino, with Chris Kelley, who runs MGM’s operation in Northfield Park in Ohio, now in charge, the company announced Tuesday.

Less than a week after its monthly revenues sank to their lowest levels yet, MGM Springfield has made a change at the top.

After reaching a monthly high of $25.68 million last March, the casino’s gaming operation has hovered between $22.7 and $19 million, far off of expectations. Then last week MGM reported revenues for December came in just below $19 million for the first time in the 16 full months the casino has been open.

The casino opened in August of 2018, with Mathis as its first president.

“MGM Springfield has so much to offer its guests and the property has made an extraordinary impact on the city,” said Kelley, a graduate of Connecticut College. “I’m thrilled to be working with this community and joining this remarkable team. It is wonderful to be heading back home, having grown up in New England.”

Mathis has been re-assigned to a new role as senior vice president of business development at MGM Resorts International.

In his statement, Kelley did not get into specifics about boosting Springfield’s numbers. But in an interview last MGM Resorts International chief executive Jim Murren said that boosting the casino’s entertainment calendar was key to bringing more people to the casino’s gaming area.

