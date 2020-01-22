The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.65 percent from 3.64 percent the week before.

Friday

MASTER CLASS

Learn with lulu

Understand nutrition fundamentals at this six-week master class designed for wellness professionals hosted by lululemon Newbury. Friday, 2 to 3:30 p.m., lululemon, 208 Newbury St., Boston. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Pinkies up

Brush up on your fine dining etiquette, small talk, and networking skills at this workshop by The Etiquette Academy of New England. Impress other professionals with your conversational techniques and table manners. Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., The Etiquette Academy of New England, 1309 Beacon St., third floor, Brookline. $195. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

SYMPOSIUM

Bioethics event

Discuss emerging issues in bioethics at this symposium by Boston University School of Law. The symposium will feature presentations on gene editing, DNA testing, opioid prescribing and treatment, artificial intelligence, and other topics. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Boston University School of Law, 765 Commonwealth Ave., Barristers Hall, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Get visible in 2020

Learn how to build your brand and get in front of a larger audience at this workshop by local public relations organization pollina PR & communications. Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 101 Adams St., Quincy. $289. Register online or go to the business agenda on bostonglobe.com.

